EASY OPENING WIN FOR CANISIUS

Canisius got what it hopes will be the first of many "road kills" this season in a 73-53 victory Friday night over Western Michigan.

The team adopted the term last year while on its way to a school-record 11 road wins. The 1995-96 season-opening victory came at the expense of a Western Michigan team that returned five starters and enjoyed victories last year over NCAA tournament teams Purdue and Miami (Ohio).

More than 1,200 watched in the renovated University Arena (capacity 5,800).

"They're a much better team than the way they played tonight. And I hope we're as good as we played," said Golden Griffins coach John Beilein. "We had some shots go in that haven't gone in, in practice all year. Things went our way today."

The Griffs never trailed in the game against the Mid-American Conference contenders. Canisius went on a 9-0 run to snap a 4-4 tie and used a 15-2 run midway through the second half to take a 26-point lead.

In his first game since moving from power forward to small forward, senior Darrell Barley scored 23 points and had seven rebounds in 23 minutes.

"Darrell has been waiting for this opportunity to play away from the basket," said Beilein.

Canisius led 36-24 at halftime and Barley's 3-pointer with 7:04 to play gave Canisius a 65-39 lead. Canisius held Western Michigan to just 38 percent shooting.

Micheal Meeks scored 13 points giving him 1,353 points in his career and moved him to sixth on the all-time list ahead of Brian Smith (1,349). Meeks is a two-time first team all-Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference selection.

Junior Ryan Collins had a career high 13 points and shot 6 of 6 from the floor. The 6-foot-11 center held his Western Michigan counterpart, senior Ben Handlogten, to nine points.

Beilein was happiest with the play of his starting guards on defense. Mickey Frazier and Javone Moore held the Broncos' Joel Burns and Jason Black to nine points on a combined 3 of 15 shooting. Burns was ninth in the MAC last season in scoring (15.2 average).

"The key to our win was our guard play," said Beilein. "We knew their backcourt in Burns and Black had two terrific players. If you let them get going, it opens everything up."

Western Michigan had 18 turnovers; Canisius had 13.

The Broncos (0-1) shot 1 of 9 from 3-point range and had just two players in double figures. Rashod Johnson led the Broncos with 12 off the bench and Taron Burgess added 10.

This was only the third meeting between the two schools. The Broncos won the first contest, 90-71 in 1980. In 1981, Canisius won 69-67 in the Aud. Griffs are 15-15 lifetime against teams currently in the MAC.

Canisius faces another MAC opponent, Akron, on Nov. 29 before returning Dec. 2 for the home opener at Memorial Auditorium against St. Bonaventure.

The Broncos were the first of three MAC teams on the Griffs schedule this year. The next MAC opponent after Akron is Toledo on Dec. 20. The Griffs have not played a MAC team since splitting a two-game set with Bowling Green during the 1986-87 season.