AUBURN HAMMERS BONA WOMEN

It was a rough start, to say the least. The St. Bonaventure women's basketball team dropped a 91-34 decision Friday to Auburn in the 17th Dial Soap Classic at the Beard-Eaves Memorial Coliseum in Auburn, Ala. It was the season opener for St. Bonaventure.

The Bonnies trailed, 42-17, at halftime and were 2 of 12 from three-point range. They led, 6-4, but the Tigers then went on a 17-0 run and had a 12-0 run to start the second half.

"As far as I'm concerned, points off turnovers and second-chance points were the deciding factors in this game," said Bona coach Marti Whitmore. "They dominated us in both (of those) categories, but we also have to rebound and play better defense."

St. Bonaventure will play Tennessee-Chattanooga today at 1 p.m. in the consolation.

Amy Rooks, the ninth-leading scorer in Bona history, was held to four points. Lisa Vizzoca led the Bonnies with nine points.

MEN'S BASKETBALL: Daemen let a four-point halftime lead slip away in an 81-67 loss to Elmira College in the Newport University Tournament. Elmira shot 59 percent in the second half to help decide it. Shawn Ryan (Kenmore West) had 18 points and Rob Lange (Hamburg) added 17.

MEN'S HOCKEY: Canisius defeated Iona, 9-2, in the inaugural NCAA Division I Hockey Showcase on the campus of Nichols School at the Dann Memorial Ice Rink.

Junior Clancy Seymour had two goals and sophomore Ryan Stewart had four assists for the Griffs (3-2). Freshman goalie Bob Janosz had 15 saves. The Griffs outshot Iona, 44-17. Today's games have Iona playing UConn at 2 p.m. and Villanova facing Canisius at 5 p.m., although it's not the final.

"The showcase format is a way to spotlight four highly competitive Division I hockey programs in a tournament-like setting without awarding a champion," said Canisius coach Brian Cavanaugh.

Elsewhere, sophomore Ron Whitehead (Cheektowaga) had a hat trick as Erie Community College defeated Rhode Island, 14-3, at Leisure Rinks. Freshman Dan Leonard (Timon/St. Jude) and Bill Waszkielewicz each added a pair of goals and an assist. The Kats are 7-2 overall and 3-1 in the league.