VOTERS AIM TO STOP DISHONESTY

Ask most voters about much of the 1995 political campaign and they're sure to sum it up in one word: nasty.

They'll point to the fractious Democratic primary that featured all kinds of allegations and half-truths.

Or they'll cite the hoopla of the Amherst judicial and highway superintendent contests -- and "central issues" such as cutting down a kid's treehouse.

Now some voters in Erie County want a way to guard against repeat performances. The Greater Buffalo Area League of Women Voters and Buffalo Teachers Federation -- both potentially influential players in the electoral process -- have offered separate plans aimed at eliminating campaigns based on untruths and half-truths.

"Certainly there is a motivation to get started because it was an election where there was a lot of negative activity," said Katherine Tarbell, league vice president.

"It's getting to the point where it has to be dealt with," added Philip Rumore, president of the Buffalo Teachers Federation. "This was the year that broke the camel's back."

Under the unconnected plans, steps would be taken to inform the public when candidates are engaging in questionable campaign activity, when they are spreading misinformation, or when they violate campaign pledges. Both plans involve candidates signing pledges to abide by codes of ethics.

The League proposes establishing the Fair Campaign Practices Committee to examine and rule on charges of unfairness. If one candidate complains that unfair or untrue charges are made in the media or campaign advertising, the committee could issue a finding in much the same way that bar association panels monitor judicial campaigns.

"It's nothing that's enforceable, of course," Ms. Tarbell said. "But to some extent, public opinion would help enforce the findings."

The teachers union plans a related effort. Rumore said any candidate receiving the endorsement of his union must pledge to avoid "push polling" or campaign tactics the union deems unethical. The penalty for failure to abide by the pledge would be a public withdrawal of union backing.

"As teachers, we cannot stand by and allow the type of negative and unethical campaigning we have witnessed recently continue and become pervasive," Rumore said. "We cannot let escape, unscathed, a few candidates and professional consultants who care only about winning and not about ethics."

The concept is not without precedent. League of Women Voters groups in Rochester, Syracuse and Westchester County have sponsored such programs for years.

This year in Rochester alone, the League committee issued findings resulting from seven complaints. Shirley Eberly, state League of Women Voters president, pointed to the example of a county legislator voting against a salary increase in committee, but then voting for it at budget time.

"That can be played either way, and it can be difficult to deal with," she said. "But the committee would say something like, 'You have to present the whole story.' "

After 20 years of success, however, the Rochester program encountered difficulties beginning in 1991 when the Republican and Conservative parties withdrew after taking issue with some of its methods and conclusions. As a result, the committee foundered until recent efforts revived it -- but without the Republicans and Conservatives.

Still, she says, the key to success is party participation, because party sanction of the program ensures that those challenged will attend hearings.

"When we had the party leader participating, their views were valued," Ms. Eberly said. "And they served within their own parties as screens. As a result, it raised the level of the campaigns."

Erie County Republican Chairman Thomas M. Reynolds was unavailable to comment. His Democratic counterpart, Vincent J. Sorrentino, said he would sign up as soon as possible.

"I think it's great -- a tremendous idea," he said. "If it was adhered to and run properly, it would pay dividends by encouraging people to vote."