NOTEWORTHY

MUSIC

FRENCH TOAST

"French Sax" is the title for the next trio of series concerts by the Amherst Saxophone Quartet. The program debuts at 8 p.m. Monday in Slee Hall on the University at Buffalo North Campus, continues with a 7 p.m. appearance at the Buffalo Seminary on Wednesday, and concludes downtown in the Bijou Grille at 8 p.m. Dec. 7. French repertoire is at the center of the saxophone literature and the AmSax program will include three major French works: the Quartet by Alfred Desenclos (1912-1971), "Three Conversations for Four Saxophones" by the much underrated Gabriel Pierne (1863-1937) and the Quartet by Claude Pascal (b. 1921). Three short works by Clerisse and Debussy's ever popular "Golliwog's Cakewalk" conclude the program.

-- Herman Trotter

GOSPEL MUSIC

IN THE SPIRIT

Buffalo's best gospel and spiritual singers will be honored at the 1995 Gospel Gem Awards, Sunday at 5 p.m. in the Friendship Baptist Church, 402 Clinton St. The event is sponsored by Gospel Rejuvenations U.S.A. and WUFO-AM 1080 Radio. Jacob P. Brunson is chief executive officer of Gospel Rejuvenations U.S.A. and was a driving force in bringing the recognition to local gospel performers. Buffalo has long been a thriving area for gospel music and one of the most famous gospel singers who started here was Aretha Franklin. She sang as a child in the choir of Friendship Baptist Church, on Hickory Street, where her father, the late Rev. Clarence L. Franklin, preached. The tradition continues with a new generation of gospel singers and the Gem Awards is a way to recognize their contributions.

-- Anthony Violanti

RECITALS

GONE WITH THE WIND

Recitals for less often heard wind instruments will enliven the upcoming week, starting with clarinetist Jon Manasse, who appears on the QRS Rising Stars Series at 7 p.m Sunday in McKinley High School Auditorium. Winner of the International Clarinet Society Competition, Manasse has given recitals in Lincoln Center and at the prestigious Tokyo Clarinet Festival. He is principal clarinetist of the American Ballet Theater Orchestra, and has been sought by the New York Pops under Skitch Henderson and the renowned Orchestra of St. Luke's for work as a guest principal.

Then on Thursday the spotlight will switch to brass, as principal trumpet David Kuehn of the Buffalo Philharmonic is joined by Buffalo-based pianist-composer Persis Parshall Vehar in a recital of 20th century American music at 2:30 p.m. in Canisius College's Christ the King Chapel. The program will feature Vehar's own three-movement 1986 "Sound Piece," in which Kuehn will play trumpet, fluegelhorn and piccolo trumpet. Works by Joseph Turrin, Virgil Thomson, Louise Talma, Herbert Clarke and Gershwin complete the program.

-- Herman Trotter