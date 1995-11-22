THE NATIVITY IN ALL ITS GLORY AND VARIETY

The Nativity scene, Christmas crib or creche has been displayed in Christian churches from Christmas Eve until Epiphany since the Middle Ages.

St. Francis of Assisi is credited mostly with this annual display, when he started the custom in Greccio, Italy, in the early 1200s.

With the spread of Christianity to the New World through the Spanish and Portuguese explorers, the Nativity scene display also spread, not only in churches and public places but also in private homes. Individual collectors of Nativity figures have grown in vast numbers over the centuries, in every country and every culture.

Those who are collectors also provide family and friends with ideas for gift giving, helping to solve the annual problem of what to give the person who "has everything."

Among the most popular of the collectibles are the Hummel figures. Originally creations of the German artist Sister Maria Innocentia Hummel, they now are produced by the Master Artists of Goebel, maintaining the youthful images conceived by the Franciscan nun who was born in Bavaria and died nearly 50 years ago.

Most popular of the Hummel Nativity sets at Heritage Gift Shoppe, 154 Nagel Drive, Cheektowaga, is the set that starts with the three main figures -- the infant Jesus, Mary and Joseph (Joseph is 6 inches tall). Right now, the stable is included free of charge. The starter set begins at about $300.

An angel with a trumpet, several animals, a shepherd, a boy and the Three Kings complete the 12-piece set and may be purchased one at a time.

A 16-piece set, with Joseph the largest figure at 7 1/2 inches, has a starter set that includes a different style stable and the three central figures at about $400.

Heritage also handles a line of ANRI Nativity sets, hand-carved in northern Italy and also a favorite of serious collectors.

The newest version of the Nativity scene, sanctioned by the Vatican, is of special Alpine wood and painted with stainlike colors that do not detract from the wood's beauty. A starter set features 4-inch figures and starts at $295.

The Bernard Ulrich set comes in several sizes, with the 4-inch figures the most popular. A three-piece set starts at $249. The ANRI collection has from 80 to 100 pieces.

At Tis the Season, 15 Lincoln Road, Snyder, an unusual feature is a Nativity Set of Children, which consists of seven pieces 7 inches tall, of mixed nationalities and native costumes by Tomie DePaolo, a Spanish children's artist. The complete set is priced at $78 and would be good beginning item for a child who might turn out to be an adult collector.

There also is an elegant Clothtique and cold-cast porcelain set of eight pieces, 8 inches tall, at $380 that has jeweled robes and crowns for the kings.

A true ethnic interpretation of the Nativity can be found at El Buen Amigo, the Latin American Cultural Association's non-profit shop at 114 Elmwood Ave., with ceramic figures and a shell representing a stable painted in earth tones from Peru. These are one piece each in several sizes at $30.

Some are of the Holy Family in boats or arks, perhaps tracing the early effects of Christianity on the Moche, pre-Inca culture, or Quechua, mountain descendents of the Incas. The origin of their interpretation is indefinite, but it has a refreshing primitive quality. Miniature wood figures from El Salvador also are formed into one-piece scenes at $15.

In the same vein, Buffalo Candle & Craft Outlet, 1929 South Park Ave., features a Southwestern interpretation of the Nativity scene consisting of 14 miniature ceramic pieces of Native Americans in full tribal regalia with a tepee substituting for the traditional stable.

And for those who are forever Irish, the Tara Gift Shoppe at 250 Abbott Road offers a set of small cream-color ceramic figures, made in the United States, that are decorated with sprays of shamrocks and gold accents, even on the camels and sheep. The 12-piece set is $56.

From Pukane Community Crafts in County Tipperary comes a series of hand-carved Nativity figures, all in wood tones, that range in size from the 2 1/2 -inch Christ Child to a 7 1/4 -inch king. The eight-piece set is $65.

For more traditional collectors, there are the lovely Waterford figures, starting with a three-piece Holy Family set at about $300. Other pieces include two sheep, a shepherd, a boy and three kings to be added individually.

But the ultimate in pure Americana -- a six-piece animated set of Mary rocking the baby Jesus, surrounded by Joseph and the three kings -- is to be found at Dave's Craft Works, 2675 Union Road, Cheektowaga, for $149.