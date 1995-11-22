MAKE IT RUGGED, MAKE IT FUN

Life in the Old West continues to fascinate the native-born, as well as generations of immigrants who wish to learn the heritage of their adopted country.

For such a man on your gift list, you might consider a sculpture from the Legends collection of American Indians, cowboys and animals. Legends sculptures have an intricately carved appearance and are designed by American artists with attention to authenticity, such as the traditional attire of a Native American chief or the subtle curve and proportion of an eagle's wing.

Made of various metals, with colors achieved by special flame firings, the sculptures start at $125 and are available at Heritage Gift Shoppe in Cheektowaga, where owner Sam Militello says all sales thus far have been to men. "Buffalo Spirit," a 5 1/2 -inch buffalo head, has a $160 issue price.

Born and raised in Erie County? Consider a themed, man-sized fringed throw to warm both body and soul. Woven into the blanket are scenes familiar to those with long or short memories: the Canadiana (Crystal Beach boat), the Connecticut Street Armory, the Wilcox Mansion, the old downtown Post Office, the Buffalo Zoo, a rapid transit trolley, the botanical gardens, the Darwin Martin house, Martin Luther King Park, the downtown naval park, the Philharmonic Orchestra, the former Meyer Memorial Hospital and the new Erie County Medical Center. Available in green, burgundy or blue on almond background for $35 in the ECMC gift shop.

You needn't be Scottish to enjoy golf, a game identified with Scotland, where it has been popular since the 15th century. With hopes of spring in mind, your man may appreciate golf clubs from Top-Flite, which has introduced an enhanced version of its high-performance tour irons, including a model with a larger face area to provide greater distance and accuracy on mishits. Sets of eight irons range from $625 to $1,000. Top-Flite clubs are available at Pro-Golf Discount stores and Springbrook Golf Pro Shops.

Aramis men's fragrances plans two nostalgic holiday gift sets, each at a suggested retail price of $57. "Romancing the Road" features a cherry red 1956 Thunderbird model car, and "High Flyer" has a model of a 1932 Lockheed Vega, the record-breaking, history-making airplane chosen by Wiley Post and Amelia Earhart. Each set includes a 3.4-ounce bottle of cologne spray. Aramis fragrances are sold in Kaufmann's stores.

Electronic auto accessories are best chosen by the man behind the wheel, but even the most meticulous (or messy) male on your list will appreciate one of a trio of gift packs from Auto-Shade Inc.

The brightly colored boxes need no gift wrap -- they're packaged to look like a car, truck or minivan. Inside are a variety of neatness items, including visor organizers, clipboards, back-seat or truck cab organizers, audio cassette/CD cases and litter bags. At a suggested retail price of $14.99, they are available at Wal-Mart, Kmart and most automotive stores.

For the frequent flier or extended-distance commuter comes Pillow-to-Go, a new latex foam headrest that rolls tightly into the compact size of a 16-ounce beverage container and opens to measure 15 by 13 by 5 inches, ensuring a comfortable snooze aboard plane or train.

The manufacturer, Talatech International, promises it will be available in major department stores in time for holiday giving. Or call (800) 825-2832.

Outdoorsmen in your life might like a hand-held portable 40-channel, two-way CB radio with three weather channels, new (model HH-35WX) from Cobra Electronics. It has a built-in microphone and is designed for sport, recreation or emergency use. Priced at $109.95, it is available at Service Merchandise and Kmart stores.

If cost is no object, you're sure to score points with a sports fan when he receives the world's largest direct-view television set. That's the promise of Mitsubishi, which suggests a retail price of $3,999 for its Corian-topped model CS-40805, featuring a 40-inch diagonal screen.

Perfect, too, for preventing eyestrain in the investor who follows the business channel stock market prices that roll along in ticker-tape fashion at the bottom of the screen. Available through Lechmere, Rosa's and other electronics stores.

Finally, so he's not interrupted by nuisance telephone calls, consider a caller-identification device from B.E.L.-Tronics Limited (not affiliated with any former Bell System entity).

Block Reject, a feature of model ND100 ($99.95 suggested retail), intercepts calls from those who have deliberately blocked their originating number. A pre-recorded message tells the caller you don't accept anonymous calls. B.E.L.-Tronics telecommunication products are available at Service Merchandise and major electronics stores, including Stereo Advantage.