TYSON TO FIGHT DEC. 16, IF KING GETS CLEARANCE

Mike Tyson will fight Buster Mathis Jr. in Atlantic City Dec. 16, pending approval of promoter Don King by New Jersey gaming authorities, Donald Trump told said Tuesday.

"We'll know within 48 hours," he said. The live site promoter for the bout at the Convention Center would be Trump's three casinos and the two Bally's casinos in Atlantic City.

King was barred from doing business in the state by the New Jersey Casino Control Commission in July 1994 after he was indicted on wire fraud charges. His trial ended in a mistrial last week, but gambling regulators said the ban remains in place.

The former undisputed heavyweight champion will fight on free television (Fox) as he was supposed to have done against Mathis on Nov. 4, a source close to King told Associated Press.