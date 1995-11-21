STRONG EARTHQUAKE JOLTS MUCH OF MIDEAST

A powerful earthquake shook the Middle East from Lebanon to the borders of Sudan at dawn today, causing six deaths, at least 24 injuries and damage to buildings in Israel, Jordan and Egypt.

Two men, an Egyptian driver and a Lebanese, were killed, and 10 people, including a Lebanese and two Bangladeshis, were injured when the four-story Barracuda Hotel collapsed in the Egyptian port of Nuweiba, near the center of the earthquake in the Gulf of Aqaba, Egyptian television said.

The lobby of the Hilton in Nuweiba collapsed, and other parts of the hotel were damaged. The hotel physician, Dr. Tarek Fouda, was brought to Cairo in serious condition, news reports said.

The earthquake damaged the terminal and the quays at Nuweiba port, the main terminal for marine traffic to Jordan, and it cracked the control tower at Sharm el-Sheikh airport, near the southern tip of the Sinai peninsula, according to news reports.

Seismic observatories disputed the strength of the earthquake, along the Syrian-African rift, offering estimates ranging from 5.7 to 7.2 on the Richter scale.

But the center was far from heavily populated areas, apparently out at sea 70 miles south of the Israeli resort Eilat and the adjacent Jordanian port of Aqaba.

Two people died of heart attacks -- a 66-year-old Israeli tourist in Eilat and a 70-year-old Jordanian man in Aqaba.

In Egypt, two men were killed when they jumped off balconies in panic, one in the northeast Cairo suburb of Heliopolis and one in the southern city of Assiut. A young Jordanian man jumped out of a window and broke a leg.

Most of the other injuries were in Eilat, where 13 people were treated, mostly for cuts.

The quake woke people all over the Middle East.

Throughout Israel, frightened citizens called police, ambulance services and fire stations.

The quake was felt for periods of 10 to 30 seconds in Israel and the Palestinian-ruled Gaza Strip. It rocked buildings in Gaza City where witnesses said people fled their homes.

But in Cairo, where more than 550 people were killed in an earthquake in 1992, residents showed little sign of panic, despite masonry falling into the street in parts of the city.

In central Cairo, the top 10 feet of a minaret fell on to the street in a mass of tangled concrete and steel but no one was there to be hurt.

Nine tenements were partially damaged in the Cairo districts of Rod al-Farag, al-Darb al-Ahmar, Gamalia, Sayyeda Zeinab, Ezbekia and al-Waili, security sources said.