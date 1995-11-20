LAFALCE WARNS OF BATTLE OVER GOP TAX-CUT PROPOSAL

New York Democrats warned Monday that the big battle on the budget would center on the Republicans' proposed $254 billion tax cut.

Rep. John J. LaFalce, D-Town of Tonawanda, said he fears that House Speaker Newt Gingrich, R-Ga., would be willing to force the country into default on its foreign and domestic debts to gain an advantage.

"This debate is just beginning," LaFalce said. "Gingrich has had a game plan all along to foment a crisis. He said in speeches, in articles and on TV that he was going to precipitate a crisis.

"Gingrich is an extremely dangerous individual. He believes in playing Russian roulette with other people's welfare. He does not believe in compromise."

Rep. Bill Paxon, R-Amherst, said President Clinton's agreement to compromise on a seven-year plan to balance the budget is a "great victory for future generations."

Referring to Clinton's willingness to use the Republican-controlled Congressional Budget Office as the final arbiter of budget data, Paxon said, "we'll get honest numbers on an honest budget."

LaFalce said he thinks that the goal of balancing the budget is acceptable. "But I would urge the president to stand fast against the Republicans' tax cut for the rich," he said.

Sen. Alfonse M. D'Amato, R-N.Y., said the taxpayers "know we have to cut spending and balance the budget. We were fighting for the right thing."