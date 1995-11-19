GROUP OPPOSED TO QUOTAS HITS PLAN TO HIRE NEW RECRUITS

City officials want to hire another 40 firefighters for Buffalo's firehouses to end a shortage that often closes two fire companies a day.

But a lawyer for a group of white men who have tried to join the department for the past 10 years has accused the city of continuing to use quotas and said he will oppose the hiring.

Buffalo may label its new approach to hire women and minority firefighting candidates "diversity," but it boils down to the same practice of the past, according to attorney Leonard F. Walentynowicz, representing Ethnics for Equality.

"No matter what you call it," Walentynowicz said, "it's still quotas."

The hiring percentages are not necessary because the Buffalo Fire Department is successfully integrated, Walentynowicz said.

U.S. District Judge John T. Curtin, who retains jurisdiction over department hiring because of a discrimination suit filed in the late 1970s, is considering the city's request to allow a training class to begin Dec. 19.

Fire Commissioner Cornelius J. Keane said it is essential the new class be appointed on time.

"We are closing up to two fire companies a day to help cap our overtime," he said. "We figure to save $2 million in overtime by doing this."

The Common Council authorized the temporary closings in June, but the authority ends in February.

"Many (Council members) have indicated they do not want to extend this," Keane said. "I don't either. I don't like to close two fire companies a day. This will allow us to keep the two companies open."

Keane said the new class would consist of five women, 11 minority males and 24 white men.

Is that a quota system?

"That's difficult for me to say," Keane replied. "The Masiello administration is committed to diversity in the work force. I, as commissioner of fire, am committed to diversity in the work force. If this can be done without quotas, fine.

"But if they went down the list," based on the test scores, Keane added, "they could never get to the women and minorities. This is done in the spirit of diversity."

The Fire Department based the percentages of females, minorities and white males to be hired on the number of applicants who took the test, said Kathleen O'Hara, an assistant corporation counsel representing the city in the discrimination case.

She also said the city firefighters' examination is fair to all parties and was developed with the help of an industrial psychologist. She said she is confident the court will approve the exam as well as the hiring list.

Keane also said the firefighting examination was fair and that a cross-section of volunteers within the department took both the written and agility tests. Scoring on the recruits' tests was based on those results.

The commissioner also said the department may appoint a second class of 40 recruits in March to make up for retirements expected by summer.

The Fire Department now has about 800 firefighters and an authorized strength of 839.