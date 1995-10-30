REPORTERS NOTEBOOK

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to American actress Rosalind Russell (1911-1976), "Success is a public affair. Failure is a private funeral." . . .

ON THIS DAY -- In 1517, Martin Luther posted the 95 Theses on the door of the Wittenberg Palace Church, marking the start of the Protestant Reformation in Germany . . . In 1795, English poet John Keats was born in London . . . In 1864, Nevada became the 36th state . . . In 1926, magician Harry Houdini died in Detroit of gangrene and peritonitis resulting from a ruptured appendix . . . In 1941, the U.S. Navy destroyer Reuben James was torpedoed by a German U-boat with the loss of 115 lives even though the United States had not entered World War II . . . In 1959, Lee Harvey Oswald announced in Moscow that he was defecting to the Soviet Union . . . In 1984, Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi was assassinated near her residence by two Sikh security guards.

. . .

Halloween Sharing

Stocked up on tasty Halloween treats,

Bought some I preferred, too,

So when I treat the roaming beggars

Often it's "one for me, one for you!"

-- Lottie Norek

Halloween

Once again, the ghosts and goblins,

Scary witches, monsters, too,

Come a-callin' "Tricks or treats!"

A piece of candy or gum will do.

-- Aileen Netter

AVAILABLE in area bookstores is a new book, "Talking Bones, The Science of Forensic Anthropology," by Peggy Thomas of Middleport. The 136-page hardcover book features some of the crime-solving skills of Kathleen O.Arries, an associate professor of biology at Erie Community College and forensic anthropologist on the scientific staff of the Erie County Sheriff's Department.

USED BOOKS will be on sale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in the Orchard Park Library, 4570 S. Buffalo St. Most items will be priced for less than $1 until 12:30 p.m. From 1 to 2 p.m., everything will be sold for a buck a bag. . . .

ALL YOU CAN EAT is the come-on for a spaghetti and meatballs luncheon from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday in the school cafeteria in St. Joseph's Parish, 1451 Payne Ave., North Tonawanda.

The menu includes spaghetti and meatballs, salad, bread, beverage and dessert. Tickets -- $5 for adults and $3 for children under 12 -- will be available at the door. All proceeds will benefit the parish religious education program. . . .

ORDERS for fresh California navel oranges and Indian River grapefruit (pink) will be taken by Deerhurst Presbyterian Church, 257 Deerhurst Park Blvd., Town of Tonawanda, starting Sunday and continuing through Nov. 26.

To order, call 875-1962 in the morning and 873-3303 in the afternoon and evening. Pickup is scheduled for Dec. 9. . . .

BIG BUCKS -- Susan Butterfield, director of development for The Buffalo Academy of the Sacred Heart, sent word that the students' fifth annual walk-a-thon raised more than $16,500. More than 350 students walked to raise money for school equipment. In addition, a donation will be made to Harvest House, an ecumenical retreat in South Buffalo. . . .

BAKED GOODS and other goodies, including booths of toys, handmade items and Christmas gifts will be available from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at a mini bazaar and lunch at Forest Avenue Christian Church, 168 Forest Ave. Lunch will be available from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. There is no admission charge. . . .

CRAFTERS CONTEST -- A Martha Stewart craft contest is being sponsored by the Lupus Foundation of Western New York, which urges crafters to use their creative skills in decorating a holiday stocking or gift box. Each winner will receive a ticket to an "Entertaining With Style" luncheon with Martha Stewart Dec. 1 in the Hyatt Regency Buffalo, a book and a photo with her.

Entries must be received by Nov. 20, and winners will be notified by telephone. Details and registration are available at the following Kmart stores: 1701 Niagara Falls Blvd., Amherst; 2055 Walden Ave., Cheektowaga; 5450 Southwestern Blvd., Hamburg; and 2590 Military Road, Niagara Falls. . . .

HAPPY BIRTHDAY -- Gene Kowal, Colleen Brittain, Joe Handley, Bridget Sweet, Brendan Sweet, Patrick Concannon, Lisa Marie Gore, David Owczarczak, James Antonik, Barbara Perez, Ben Miller, Janice Kolerski, Nancy Gorrell, Alice Lindner, Nancy Eagan, Gilbert Rooth, Rachel Rooth, Karen McKeague, Patti Franczyk, Korie Accardo, Jeanne Buczkowski, Diane Makowski, Tiara Storey, Julie Baudo, Kelly Baudo, Erica Martino, Belle Kojak, Karen Young, Olivia Lenahan, Thelma Kluge, Jeannine Duffey, Jill Schoen, Christopher Palmer, James Tomaka, Stephanie Peri, Bill Conway, Ann Sullivan, Pat Skill, Jesse Mosley, Ricky Richards Jr., Ray Nolan, Tillie Breidenstein, Lori Petronella.