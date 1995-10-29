MONDAY BILLBOARD

Big Picture: - The AFC East is all tied up again. Buffalo, Miami and Indianapolis all are 5-3. This was the Bills' second straight loss in the divi sion, which doesn't help at tiebreaker time. The only consolation is that Carolina drove a stake in to New England's playoff heart. Play of the game: - With slightly more than five minutes left in the third quarter, Dan Marino withstood the Buffalo pass rush and converted on third and 10 with a 31-yard strike to Terry Kirby at the Bills' 20. Bernie Parmalee scored the game's first touchdown on the next play. Player of the game: - Marino, who may have saved the Dolphins' season. Unsung Hero: - Buffalo punter Chris Mohr, who continually pinned the Dolphins in unfavor able field position and combined with the defense to keep the Bills in contention. Thurman/Andre stand-ins: - Darick Holmes averaged just 2 yards on 12 carries. The wide re ceivers weren't a factor. Jim Kelly obviously wasn't thrilled with the work of tight end Lonnie Johnson. Kelly-Marino duel: - No contest. Marino rolled up 232 yards although he had a rare game in which he did not throw a touchdown pass. Kelly didn't have enough help from his friends. Quotable: - "We got a lot of criticism, a lot of it deserved, but we played today," -- Miami line backer Bryan Cox. "We showed up ready to play," -- Dolphin defensive end Jeff Cross. Best sign: - "Dolphins ... We haven't given up on you, don't give up on us." The first boos from the Dolphin fans came at 3:44 of the second quarter.

Garo surpassed: - When Pete Stoyanovich kicked his second field goal of the game, it gave him 166 for his Miami career, breaking Garo Ye premian's franchise record. Road gantlet: - It was Buffalo's second loss in a row on their critical, three-game safari. The Bills won't play at home for another two weeks. Coming attractions: - The Bills invade the RCA Dome next Sunday to play one of the tri- leaders in the AFC East, Indianapolis. The defense will be required to chase Jim Harbaugh all day, so a little help from the offense would help. Counting the house: - 75,224 tickets sold, 4,164 no-shows and 71,060 in the stands.