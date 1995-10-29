CRONKITE OFFERS ADVICE TO MEDIA

The venerable Walter Cronkite has some advice for modern media types eager to dig up the dirt on American leaders: Enough is enough.

"I think that we have gotten to this business of probing for the most unimportant peccadillos of our leaders," Cronkite said on "The Mario Cuomo Show," a nationally syndicated radio talk show.

"Show me the man that does not have a few scars in that regard and I'll show you a guy who hasn't lived," said Cronkite. "I don't want that man as my leader."

The show, hosted by the former governor, was aired live Saturday and rebroadcast Sunday from the Museum of Television and Radio.

Cronkite was responding to a question by Cuomo about how the public became "starved for people we really respect."

"We take those," Cronkite said of the "peccadillos," and "blow those entirely out of proportion. For heaven's sakes, all of our great leaders have not been paragons of virtue exactly in all aspects. Even though I would like to think so."