THE MADNESS OF KING GEORGE R, 1994, 110 minutes, Hallmark Home Video.

For reasons unknown to even the best physicians, His Majesty's personal plumbing is on the fritz. In fact, his water seems to have turned an alarming shade of blue. Why must Nicholas Hytner's riotous adaptation of Alan Bennett's comedy about monarchal frailty be concerned with a visit to the potty? Because Britain continues to lead the world in scatological farce, and Bennett is its Prince of Poo.

In "The Madness of King George," physicians walk about swirling the king's movements in a bowl, sniffing his eliminations analytically for the origin of his distress. His wind is a matter of national concern. What's worse, the king's physical infirmities have poisoned his reason to such a degree that everyone is forced to agree: George William Frederic, king of Great Britain, Ireland and Hanover, is round the royal bend.

But when his behavior suddenly turns more extreme, his debauched son, the Prince of Wales (Rupert Everett), and his political allies see an opportunity to declare the old man incompetent.

With his powdered wig plunked down on his head like a wilted pancake, Nigel Hawthorne's George III is like Job as Buster Keaton might have played him. The scenes in which he dashes through Windsor Castle, riding the backs of his aides and sliding down banisters, are side-splitting bits of bawdy physical comedy.

Equally affecting are his mellower, more intimate scenes. The best of these come during his private moments with his wife, Queen Charlotte (Helen Mirren).

At the end of every day, Mr. King and Mrs. King -- as they affectionately refer to each other -- pull on their bedclothes and shake off the anxieties of the office like any other loving old couple, tickling and giggling themselves to sleep. They're beautiful encounters, really -- touching, delicate and, like the movie as a whole, verging on the sublime.

-- Hal Hinson/Washington Post

L.627 Not rated, 1992, 145 minutes, in French with English subtitles, Kino Video.

French director Bertrand Tavernier's "L.627" is a crime story without a crime -- at least not in the conventional sense. In this gripping, deceptively low-key Parisian policier, the system is the crime.

The film's hero is a down-at-the-heels narcotics cop who thinks that every dealer is a terrorist. But Lulu (Didier Bezace) is forced to waste so much of his energy on evictions, seizures, coffin taxes and the like that there is no time left over for real police work.

After being sent to another precinct for insubordination, Lulu starts to feel sullied by the routine of dope and informants and payoffs.

Initially, the film has a spirit that seems casual and not like that of a thriller at all; its hero hardly looks like superhero sleuth, either. Yet slowly, through relationships like the one Lulu has with his mistress Cecile (Lara Guirao) -- a prostitute, junkie and sometime informant who is also HIV-positive -- its power over you increases.

What had seemed slack before now seems tense and precarious. Still, Tavernier remains true to his quotidian view of a cop's life; instead of resorting to conventional drug-saga violence, he intensifies the emotional gravity -- specifically, by having Cecile disappear -- with a result far more harrowing and ultimately more satisfying than any gun battle.

-- H.H.

