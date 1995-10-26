MS SOCIETY GIVES AWARD TO LAFALCE

Rep. John J. LaFalce, D-Town of Tonawanda, was honored Wednesday evening as Congressman of the Year by the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.

The award was presented during the 17th annual Dinner of Champions, attended by 700 people, in the Hyatt Regency Buffalo. The corporate fund-raiser benefits the Western New York-Northwestern Pennsylvania Chapter of the national society.

LaFalce introduced the Multiple Sclerosis Home Treatment Equity Act of 1995 to provide Medicare coverage for all beta-interferon medications used by MS patients.

"Rep. LaFalce has shown a deep personal appreciation and commitment to the needs of people with MS who have lost access to breakthrough treatments because they are dependent on Medicare reimbursement for their medications," said Richard Snyder, board chairman of the national society.

In addition to the award, the National Multiple Sclerosis Society has named its research grant at the University of Rochester Medical Center the Rep. John LaFalce Grant.

The $544,887 grant is for research into cell diversity and specificity in multiple sclerosis.

Three other area residents were honored at the dinner.

Richard E. Garman, president of ABC Paving Co., Buffalo Crushed Stone Co. and the Gateway Trade Center, received the Community Champion Award for having "dedicated much of his time and resources to help improve the quality of life for Western New Yorkers."

John H. Heitzhaus of Mulhern and Heitzhaus Insurance Agency was presented the Stephen H. Kelly Award. A former president of the local chapter, he was instrumental in merging it with the national society.

John F. Malloy, office managing partner of Deloitte & Touche, was honored for his part in the merger and for his work as former board chairman of the national society.