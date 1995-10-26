JCC TO INCREASE TUITION BY $100

Students at Jamestown Community College are getting a second tuition increase this year.

JCC's board of trustees voted Monday to increase tuition by $100, effective when the spring semester begins in January. That brings full-time state resident tuition to $1,300 per semester. Part-time tuition was not affected.

Community Relations Director Nelson Garifi said while the board "regrets" the move, the boost is needed to close an estimated $600,000 budget deficit blamed on an enrollment drop. That comes on the heels of an existing $150,000 shortfall.

Garifi called it "unfortunate that students have to be responsible for helping to close the budget gap, but state aid

continues to decline."