IT'S CRISIS TIME FOR AMERICA'S CHILDREN

We have all been listening this past year to our elected officials telling us to trust them, that they are going to fix what is wrong with America.

To our esteemed leaders, this seems to mean fixing a welfare system gone askew by having the poor and neglected children of our country bear the burden of balancing the budget. All this while they fix everything that is wrong with the family, and define for us all a healthy, wholesome course of family values. The "Contract ON America" must stop.

Most people agree that the nation's welfare system should be improved and the budget should be controlled and ultimately balanced, so the "why" of reform is not so much an issue as the "how." The politicians have forgotten one important fact. Welfare reform is not the same as protecting vulnerable children. The two must not be confused.

The pledge that our society made many years ago (fostered by past Democrat and Republican presidents) to poor children is now threatened by officials elected to the highest offices in the nation. The House of Representatives has passed reform measures that seriously threaten the safety of abused and neglected children.

Senate legislation would give to the states block grants of federal money for child protection -- along with money for several other programs such as child care, child nutrition and school lunches. New York State would lose billions of dollars for child protection over the next five years.

Block grants offer no guaranteed protection to children. They offer limited hope as long as the money holds out, whether or not troubled children need safe placements.

Rates of physical and sexual abuse, increased drug and alcohol abuse, high-school dropouts, along with increases in the numbers of adolescent suicides, an epidemic of teen-age pregnancies, family violence, street violence and homicides, are all raging out of control.

While politicians promise tax cuts (most of which will end up in the pockets and bank accounts of the wealthy) they are paying for it by taking the present and the future away from our children.

They must also think we don't understand that while they are cutting education, welfare and health benefits for children, they are voting in over $250 billion in defense spending, $6 billion more than the president asked for.

It is time to stop this insanity.

Americans must band together to insist that politicians stay focused on the need to protect all abused, neglected and vulnerable children. If we fail at this critical time, we are setting a course for the children in this country that will ultimately cost us infinitely more in dollars and in hurt, damaged lives.

JOSEPH J. COZZO

Our Lady of Victory Services

Lackawanna