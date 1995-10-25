FORT ERIE COUNCIL BANS LAP DANCING IN STRIP CLUBS

Candid descriptions of lap dancing in adult strip clubs apparently persuaded city leaders to change their minds and ban the practice.

The Fort Erie City Council last week had decided not to ban lap dancing, fearing the potential for legal action by a local club owner.

However, Katherine Goldberg, a former dancer and president of the Association of Burlesque Entertainers, said dancers are being pushed out of the clubs by prostitutes, who perform sexual acts while in private customer booths provided for lap dancing.

"Lap dancing has created more prostitutes," Ms. Goldberg said. "It's important to stop this because the wives of the patrons don't know what their husbands are doing in these clubs."

Ms. Goldberg provided Council members with details of what goes on in the private booths, where men pay women to disrobe, sit on their laps and move suggestively.

During a meeting of the Council Monday, she said some strippers feel uncomfortable with customers touching them. Ms. Goldberg also pointed to the health risk posed by lap dancing through sex acts could lead to sexually transmitted diseases.

"There's no workplace for dancers -- it's being taken over by prostitutes," she said in a telephone interview Tuesday.

Some City Council members were moved by Ms. Goldberg's arguments.

"For me it comes down to what is right, what is wrong and what is acceptable behavior in our community and what is not," Councilman Ric Gorham said.

Councilwoman Darlene Hazlett, who opposed the Council's decision to back down last week, said her colleagues shouldn't let the threat of legal action sway them.

"It's about time the courts know that our municipalities aren't going to put up with this anymore," she said. "It's time we were heard loud and clear."

Three Council members, including Mayor John Teal, voted against the ban.

Tim Haggerty and Richard Berry both pointed to legal advice in their rejection of the ban.

"The only reason I voted against it is because we did have legal advice, and it is before the (courts) and we are waiting for them to make a decision," Haggerty said.