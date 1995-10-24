GORSKI PLAN PROVIDES CAMPAIGN FODDER GALORE FOR DEMOCRATS AND REPUBLICANS

County Executive Gorski's budget is a gold mine for politicians digging for votes this election season, with Republicans and Democrats staking some long-held claims squarely in the new spending proposal.

For Gorski and his fellow Democrats, it represents a "hold the line" document that lowers taxes in most municipalities -- a dream budget to show the voters just two weeks before he faces Lancaster Supervisor Lucian J. Greco on Election Day.

But for his Republican opponents, the budget reflects lots of what they think is wrong in Gorski's Rath County Office Building. Like "phantom jobs" and over-budgeting for welfare.

And that's where he may hear the loudest outcry from Republicans. Even before release of Gorski's proposed 1996 budget, they have claimed that the county executive plants too much money in the budget for jobs he has no intention of filling and then uses that surplus to pay for tax stabilization at election time.

"It's a typical election-year, political budget," Greco said this morning. "He's trying to be everything to everybody, and nobody will be fooled."

Greco was critical of most aspects of the Gorski proposal, whacking the county executive on everything from ignoring his past tax increases to evasiveness on pay raises for elected officials. He questioned why money is now available for new sheriff's deputies when it wasn't in previous years, wondered aloud why a plan to take over Bennett Beach from the city couldn't have been implemented in time for the hot summer of 1995 and saved most of his barbs for Gorski's plan to balance the budget by eliminating "phantom jobs."

"If you fund these jobs and then not fill them, obviously you don't need them," he said. "So they're overtaxing the taxpayer and not providing a service. There's a double hit here," he said.

Greco said the county executive should establish a contingency account to handle unexpected budget problems and not rely on unfilled jobs the way he does as Lancaster supervisor.

"People want fair tax rates every year," he said.

Indeed, Gorski says he will save $3.8 million in 1996 by paring 185 vacant county jobs -- and taking the level of county employees to the lowest point since 1967.

Comptroller Nancy A. Naples joined the budget argument too, claiming that, while there is probably nothing illegal in the Gorski methods for budgeting unfilled jobs, there is lots that's unethical.

"He should be honest about it," she said. "He should tell the truth and tell the taxpayers why."

Gorski denies that his administration uses tax policy as a political tool. But he and Budget Director Sheila K. Kee have said they often intentionally keep spending lower than is budgeted so the county can handle unexpected state or federal budget cuts, or other financial problems, without being placed in a deficit situation.

That's the kind of budgeting that anticipates and deals with problems like unexpected Albany mandates, the county executive said.

Gorski is also launching his stretch drive with other campaign material provided by the budget, ballyhooing a "sound budget" that offers an average tax decrease of 2.1 percent despite spiraling Medicaid costs and continuing state mandates.

"I'm sure Naples will have other ideas," Gorski said, "but our independent auditors will come to the same conclusion -- it is sound."

Gorski completes his eighth budget by claiming that other than the drastic tax hikes prompted by the deficits left him by the Rutkowski administration, his budget efforts continue to offer good tax news.

His latest document is marked by no major problems or crises, and Gorski won't hesitate to tell voters that the county now has the lowest level of Home Relief welfare cases since 1981.

"Quite frankly, I'm proud of that," he said, pointing to $5.3 million in projected welfare savings. "I use that in the political campaign every opportunity I get."