2 GUARD COMMANDERS PENALIZED IN SEX-BIAS CASE

The Air National Guard has disciplined two commanders accused of tolerating sexual discrimination that drove the Guard's first female fighter pilot out of her unit.

Maj. Jacqueline Parker, a former Air Force flight instructor, asked in June to be relieved of flying duties at the 174th Tactical Fighter Wing in Syracuse.

Investigators found she was held back from some missions flown by male pilots with equal performance records. She also was subjected to sexually offensive comments from other unit members, including a false rumor that she was having an affair with an officer, a Guard report found.

Col. David Hamlin, the wing's commander, was removed from command Friday and asked to resign. He also was taken off a promotion list for general.

Col. Thomas D. Webster, the vice commander, was demoted within the 174th.