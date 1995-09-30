COOPERATION OF POLICE AGENCIES SERVES THE COUNTY WELL

A number of recent articles and letters in The News have discussed vacancies in the Erie County Sheriff's Road Patrol and the role of the State Police in Erie County.

As a member of the State Police, as well as an Erie County taxpayer, I feel compelled to respond in an effort to educate the citizens of the county about the law enforcement services provided by the State Police and the Erie County sheriff's office.

The State Police and the Erie County sheriff's office are full-service law enforcement agencies with concurrent jurisdiction throughout Erie County.

As a general rule, routine patrol services are provided by state troopers and sheriff's deputies in jurisdictions throughout the county that are not patrolled by recognized village, town or city police departments.

In 1994, almost 60,000 calls for law enforcement services were handled by troopers or deputies in these areas.

In addition, both agencies provide services throughout the county, including narcotics enforcement, commercial traffic enforcement, navigation enforcement, aviation services, community programs, educational programs and other support services.

In 1988, an enhanced 911 system became operational in Erie County and an agreement was entered into by the State Police and sheriff's office to ensure the quickest possible response to calls for police service in areas concurrently patrolled.

In 1993, in an effort to enhance this agreement and provide better service to the public, the State Police and sheriff's office gave each other permission to monitor and transmit on the other department's radio frequencies.

State Police patrol vehicles were equipped with radios that provided a direct communication link with the Erie County E-911 Dispatch Center.

In October 1994, again in an effort to enhance service to the public, Erie County central police services funded a state-of-the-art Automatic Vehicle Locator pilot program, equipping State Police and sheriff's office patrol vehicles with a satellite tracking system that permits dispatchers to see on a lighted display map the location of the patrol vehicles closest available to respond to an emergency.

This effort to provide the best possible law enforcement service is the result of the commitment, dedication and cooperation of the members, civilian and sworn, of the State Police and Erie County sheriff's office.

As we in law enforcement fight increasing crime, the proliferation of drugs and the fear of our citizens to safely walk their streets, we need as many police officers as possible, troopers and deputies alike, to share in this continued commitment to ensure the safety and protection of all.

PATRICK GALLIVAN

Captain, Zone Two Commander

New York State Police

Clarence