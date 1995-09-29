STARPOINT REPORTS GROWING ENROLLMENT

Starpoint School Superintendent Robert D. Olczak told the School Board Thursday that enrollment is growing rapidly. For the 1994-95 year, total enrollment in the district was 2,391. This year's figure is 2,503.

"Kindergarten was certainly the biggest bulge for that," said Olczak. Only 178 were enrolled in that class last year, but 213 are currently attending, he said.

"Other large grades are the seventh grade and the ninth grade.

"If we're getting bigger by 100 students a year, then we are outgrowing our space."

The School Board also changed the regular meeting for October from Thanksgiving Day to 7 p.m. Oct. 16.