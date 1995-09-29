BUCKEYES WAITED 59 YEARS FOR ANOTHER SHOT

NOTRE DAME and Ohio State first played each other in football back in 1935. The atmosphere was so bitter that the last time they played was 1936.

The Irish went through the entire Frank Leahy, Ara Parseghian and Dan Devine eras, Angelo Bertelli, Johnny Lujack, Paul Hornung, Joe Montana, Tim Brown, "Rudy" and most of the Lou Holtz era without playing the Buckeyes again.

Ohio State had the Paul Brown era, Heisman Trophy winners Les Horvath, Vic Janowicz and Hopalong Cassady without playing the Irish. No Golden Domer was ever slugged by Woody Hayes.

Saturday they bury the hatchet, possibly in each other's skulls. Judging from the hard feelings of the past, and the rabid attitude of the teams' fans to this day -- according to Notre Dame's account, the Irish were greeted on game day by a crowd chanting "Catholics go home!" -- the resumption of this little war may not last long, either.

Enjoy it while you can.

A few years ago, Beano Cook, the bard of Pittsburgh, wrote an essay titled "The Ten Best Things About College Football." His No. 1 was the dotting of the "i" at Ohio State by the Buckeye marching band.

"It's like seeing Casablanca," wrote Beano. "You could see it 1,000 times but it still excites you. You know he's always going to say 'We'll always have Paris' and that the 'i' is going to be dotted but it still sends chills up your spine."

Cook's No. 2 Best Thing was hearing the Victory March at Notre Dame.

"When the Victory March starts and the team comes out of the tunnel, it's kind of like hearing the national anthem when you're in a foreign country," wrote Beano. "That is, of course, as long as your team isn't the one playing Notre Dame. If you happen to be the visiting team, it's no fun."

Saturday is "dot the i time" since the game is at Ohio State. But then so was the 1935 game, which some college football experts still refer to as "The Game of the Century."

Both teams were unbeaten coming into that game 60 years ago, but Francis "Close the Gates of Mercy" Schmidt was coaching Ohio State and there were predictions the Buckeyes would win by 40. It began that way, as Ohio State took a 13-0 halftime lead and stymied the Irish offense.

With 81,000 in the stands at Ohio Stadium, there was blood lust in the air.

But there was a bit of Notre Dame lore in the air, too. The Irish captain, tackle Joe Sullivan, had died of pneumonia several months before and the season was dedicated to him. At intermission, Elmer Layden, the coach, sent his second-team offense into the game, telling them "now it's your turn."

Andy Pilney, tailback in the Irish single wing, rallied his team. He passed them to the Buckeye 2, from where they scored a power touchdown but missed the extra point. They drove to the Ohio goal again, but fumbled into the end zone.

With three minutes to go, Pilney drove them again, passing 33 yards for the second touchdown, but the extra point, which would have tied the game, was missed again. Notre Dame tried an onsides kick, but Ohio State covered it. All the Buckeyes had to do was maintain possession and the game was theirs.

But Pilney's tackle caused a fumble and Notre Dame recovered on the Ohio State 49. The crowd was described as "out of control." Pilney tried to pass, couldn't and scrambled to the Buckeye 19, where he was forced out of bounds. He failed to get up, suffering a torn cartilage in his knee.

It set up one of the most famous plays in college history. A scrub who wasn't supposed to be on the traveling squad, Jim McKenna, was sent into the game with one last play. Pilney's backup, Bill Shakespeare, passed to Wayne Millner in the end zone for the winning touchdown.

Buckeye rooters haven't recovered. Saturday is supposed to be the long-delayed get-even time.