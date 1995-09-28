DONALD O. NIXON, LOCKPORT PRINCIPAL

Services for Donald O. Nixon, 78, a retired principal and teacher and longtime chairman of the City of Lockport Housing Authority, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday in Grace Episcopal Church, 100 Genesee St.

A native of Gowanda, Nixon died Tuesday (Sept. 26, 1995) in Lockport Memorial Hospital.

A Lakeview Parkway resident, he was an active member of Grace Episcopal Church and served as vestryman, warden and lay preacher.

He was the principal at John E. Pound Elementary School from 1963 to 1980, when he retired, and also had served as assistant principal at Anna Merritt Elementary School. Nixon's career in education began as an English teacher at the former North Park Junior High School, where he taught for 16 years.

A World War II Army Air Forces pilot, he earned an Air Medal with nine oak-leaf clusters.

He was honored many times for his contributions to education, and was cited in 1983 by the Lockport Chapter of the National Council of Christians and Jews. He was named Citizen of the Year by Aerie 825, Fraternal Order of Eagles, in 1969 for his work in education, public housing, church, and family life.

A former vice president of the New York State Teachers Association, he also served as president and executive committee member of the Lockport Teachers Association.

A longtime secretary of the Lockport Rotary Club, he also was active in sports and Little League baseball.

He earned his bachelor's degree from Geneseo State College and his master's degree from Buffalo State College.

He earned an administrative education degree from the University at Buffalo and did further graduate work at the University of Rochester.

His wife, the former Janet Gillard, died in 1994.

Survivors include two sons, Duncan A. of Reston, Va., and the Rev. Thomas E. of Ozark, Ala.; a brother, the Rev. Oliver of Arizona; and four grandchildren.

