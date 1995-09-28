CHEEKTOWAGA TO BEGIN FRIDAY YOUTH PROGRAMS

Two Friday evening programs for neighborhood youth in Cheektowaga will begin Oct. 6, the town's Youth and Recreation Services Department reports. The programs offer safe, supervised settings to meet friends and have fun.

TGIF, open to youngsters aged 6 to 12, will be held in the Mother of Divine Grace Church gymnasium, 120 Old Maryvale Drive, and in the Dartwood Community Center, 222 Autumnwood Drive.

Up to 50 children can be accommodated at the church on a first-come basis from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., while up to 35 youngsters can take part at the community center in a split program beginning at 6:30 and 8 p.m. The Teen Center program, for youths aged 12 to 18, will be held in the gymnasium of the Theodore Roosevelt School on William Street. It will be open from 6:30 to

9:30 p.m.

The fee for both programs is $1 a week for residents and $2 a week for non-residents who are accompanied by a resident. For further information, call program coordinator Kerry Switalski.