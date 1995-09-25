VEHICLE-TRUCK COLLISION KILLS DRIVER

A driver from Churchville was killed Sunday when his all-terrain vehicle and a truck collided on a rural road in the town of Alma.

Wellsville state police said Ned Wermuth, 43, of Churchville was thrown from his ATV into a roadside ditch in the 11:55 a.m. collision on Hart Road.

Troopers said Wermuth was eastbound on Hart Road and rounded a curve, drifting into the oncoming lane of traffic, where John Hart, 58, of Wellsville, was westbound in his truck.

A Wellsville Volunteer Ambulance Corps crew, transporting Wermuth to Jones Memorial Hospital in Wellsville, said he had suffered a head injury and open fractures of extremities.

Troopers said Wermuth died at Jones.

They said they blame the accident to the vehicle operator's failure to keep right.

Hart Road is in the southeast corner of the town of Alma, ending just north of the Pennsylvania border.