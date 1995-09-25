MAPLE GROVE FINAL IS FAMILY AFFAIR

Members of the Carlson family of Tonawanda will be hoping to capture titles in the Division I Sears Craftsman ET Racing Series Finals later this week at Maple Grove Raceway in Reading, Pa.

But even though the family members have the same goal, they won't be on the same team.

Gary Carlson Sr. will compete in the Heavy ET class for Team Lancaster at Maple Grove, while Carlson's wife, Barb, and their son, Gary II, will compete in the same class but against him for Team Apple Valley (Rochester) Dragway.

Each year, the seven regional divisions of NHRA host their own Sears Craftsman ET event, as 22 member tracks in each division race against each other. Team Lancaster will be trying to win the event at Maple Grove as its member drivers try to win elimination rounds, hoping to earn points toward their team's total. Following eliminations, the team with the most overall points wins the event.

Carlson, the heavy class point leader at Lancaster, won the season title this year at Apple Valley, where his class is known as the mod. Barb won the street class championship at Apple Valley.

Carlson has won 10 races this year between the two tracks; Barb has nine wins and Gary II has two.

"We've had quite a year," said Carlson. "I took a 26-year vacation from drag racing in 1965 when we had children and didn't return to 1991, when I decided to race a 1971 Chevelle with my son Gary sharing the driving. Barb just started last season.

"It's funny. I never had a first place before I left the sport. Now this year I suddenly have a bunch."

Last year at Maple Grove, Carlson's son was the best in the family. Carlson II, who has driven his own car in area racing since 1993, went four rounds while his parents lost early in the event.

"It's so prestigious to race in this event at Maple Grove," said the senior Carlson. "You have 22 teams from Division I in action with a total of 926 racers on hand. Of course, due to the fact that there are so many cars, it's not only the most prestigious event we run but also easily the toughest."

Another race at Maple Grove, the Race of Champions, will be held and both Carlson, and Barb, are entered and could race against one another.

The racing husband said, "I believe this is the first time in Division I history that a husband and wife will be competing at Maple Grove for two different tracks' teams. She (Barb) told us that no matter who she races at Maple Grove, she's going to win."

Racing for Team Lancaster in the super ET class at Maple Grove are: Don Raiser, Ken Staschak, Joe Przepasniak, George Pease, Shawn Geary, Bob Lutz, Paul Cochi, Joe Urbino, Gary Weber, Mike Hayek, Mike Owczarczak, Scott Jahren, Bob Jurewicz, Carl Ettipio, Dick Montgomery, John Flanigan.

Heavy ET members include: Carlson Sr., Steve Sattler, Jim Sobczynski, Lee Burczyk, Tom Ludwig, Bruce Pepi, Michele Geary, Rick Petruzzi, Bill Parsons, John Piekart, Fran Pepi, Kathy Leber, Carol Hausner, Sam Christian, Kevin Maras, Gary Kerl.

Motorcycle ET racers include: Scott Felser, Tim Davis, Brian Ihrig, Alan Fletcher, Mike Campagna, Jim Poole, Mike Dziamski, Randy Jazembak.

Representing High School racing will be Doug Heerdt, and Craig Fuller will be in the junior dragster class.

Team Lancaster drivers in the ROC are: Raiser (super ET); Carlson Sr. (heavy ET); Felser (motorcycle) and Fuller (junior dragster).

Time trial qualifying at Maple Grove is set for both Thursday and Friday at 9 a.m. The ROC will be Friday night at 5. Saturday's eliminations begin at 8:30 a.m.

Lancaster Dragway will host its last Tuesday amateur drag meet Tuesday at 6 p.m. The final points race is the Fall Classic, Oct. 6.

Joe Stefanski won the Pro-Stock 100 and Mike Cardamone the Enduro race Saturday night at Ransomville Speedway.