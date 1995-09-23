THERMAL FOAMS INC. TO MAKE INSULATION FROM OLD POLYSTYRENE

Thermal Foams Inc. has been selected as the test site for a $500,000 state-sponsored project to manufacture building insulation panels using recycled expanded polystyrene.

EPS, used for everything from protective packaging and roof insulation to structural wall and rood panels, is extremely difficult to dispose of. Most users either stockpile the used or excess material in warehouses or dump it in landfills, where it does not decompose.

The first phase of the project involves collecting scrap EPS from Buffalo-based Thermal Foam's Kenmore Avenue location for regrinding and mixing with virgin EPS to mold into insulated structural panel blocks.

Also taking part in the project are the state Energy Research and Development Authority, which is contributing $170,500 to the cost; Oak Ridge Laboratory, which is conducting thermal performance tests; the Structural Insulated Panel Association, and BASF Corp., the world's largest producer of EPS beads. SIPA BASF also are contributing $329,500 to the project.