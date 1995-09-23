PSALMS FOCUS OF RETREAT

The Rev. Roland E. Murphy will conduct a weekend retreat on "Praying the Psalms" Oct. 6-8 at the Stella Niagara Center of Renewal, 4421 Lower River Road, Lewiston.

A Carmelite priest, Father Murphy is an emeritus professor of Biblical studies at Duke University, Durham, N.C. His books include "The Psalms Are Yours" and "Responses to 101 Questions on the Psalms and other Writings."

The retreat will begin at 7 p.m. Oct. 6 and conclude at 9:30 p.m. Oct. 8. A $95 fee includes meals and lodging. Reservations should be made by calling the center.