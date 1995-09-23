GUN TOTER GETS PROBATION

DeMarkus Gilbert was placed on three years probation Friday on his guilty plea to a misdemeanor weapons charge for a small-caliber unlicensed handgun he was carrying around his neighborhood last spring.

Gilbert, 19, of 426 Northampton St. is being held on $50,000 bail in another case -- the July 31 death of his estranged girlfriend, Carmella Stevenson, 19, of Chester Street.

State Supreme Court Justice Barbara Howe imposed the term on Gilbert, who was charged last May after Buffalo police stopped him in a store at Riley Street and Wohlers Avenue.

Justice Howe also ordered Gilbert to "get an education" and submit to random drug testing while he is on probation.

Gilbert faces arraignment Tuesday on a charge of criminally negligent homicide for allegedly throwing a large rock at Ms. Stevenson, hitting her in the head, on Landon Street.