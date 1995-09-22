WOMAN ACCUSED OF SELLING ALCOHOL TO MINOR

A Lewiston woman was arrested Thursday for allegedly serving beer to an underage police agent Sept. 14 where the woman worked at 1532 Pine Ave., police said.

Theresa Falcone, 56, of 4662 Vrooman Road, Lewiston, was charged with unlawfully dealing with a child and prohibited sale of an alcoholic beverage to a person under age 21.

Ms. Falcone pleaded innocent to the charges in City Court and was granted an adjournment to an Oct. 27 pretrial hearing.