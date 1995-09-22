SIGNED, SEALED, DELIVERED LETTERS TO CLEO BEARS THE STAMP OF SUCCESS

PICK HIT

Letters to Cleo is pop and proud. "We've always been this big, fat stupid pop band," said Kay Hanley, the band's singer. "A goofy, smiley, happy loser pop band." The formula is working. The band's current single, "Awake," is climbing up the Modern Rock charts and is often seen on MTV. Letters to Cleo's album, "Wholesale Meats and Fish," has also been racking up impressive sales. The band performs Tuesday at 7 p.m. in an all-ages show at the Marquee at the Tralf, 100 Theater Place. Dirt Merchants and Fig Dish are also on the bill.

LOCAL RECORD PICK

"Four Dollar Demo Tape" by Crunchy Frog. Crunchy Frog is emerging as one of Buffalo's most talked-about and talented young bands. The group features John Destefano, vocals; Kevin Ernst, bass guitar; Joe Loschiavo, guitar, and Jayme Kelly, drums. Crunchy Frog took first place in the recent WBNY-FM Battle of the Bands contest and just released its new tape. Crunchy Frog more than lives up to expectations. "Ugly America," the first track, is a biting pop/rocker laced with emotional power and social commentary: "I live in America/Ugly America USA/Too much of anything/Is never a good thing. . . . Violence becomes culture/Poverty becomes hereditary/Living in Ugly America/Can be pretty scary." That's just the start. Crunchy Frog captivates with an original sound that matches the power of its words. "Enola" is packed with a punk beat that rises with lyrical angst. John Destefano is a remarkable singer and Joe Loschaivo's lead guitar licks are stunning. "It Ain't Easy Being Green" is a torrid rocker that sounds like a cross between the Who and R.E.M. "232 Pain" offers a Green Day punk sound with a hard edge. "Carrion Blues" is a wistful rocker with metaphysical overtones, "To the birds of prey/Death is part of living/And in this hot hungry land/The desert's so unforgiving." Crunchy Frog, with its music and lyrics, just might be Buffalo's most exciting band since the Goo Goo Dolls.

SCENE'S BIG FIVE

1. Health & Happiness: Saturday at 11 p.m. in Nietzsche's, 248 Allen St. Health & Happiness features an impressive lineup of rockers, ex-Bongo James Mastro, former Feelie Vinnie DeNunzio and Richard Lloyd of Television. Monte Warden opens. Health & Happiness gives an in-store performance Saturday at 7 p.m. at New World Record, 512 Elmwood Ave.

2. Terry Sullivan Five: tonight at 11 in Mohawk Place, 47 E. Mohawk St. Terry Sullivan is a member of the Buffalo Music Hall of Fame and performs with his current rock band.

3. Big Dave and the Ultrasonics: Saturday at 10:30 p.m. in the Lafayette Tap Room, 391 Washington St. The Ultrasonics mix blues and rock and party with Big Dave.

4. Kathy Moriarty and Planet 9: Saturday at 11 p.m. in Mohawk Place. Moriarty's voice enhances intriguing, original music of Planet 9.

5. Zen Lunatic: Thursday at 10 p.m. in the Continental, 212 Franklin St. Boston band brings distorted guitars and catchy melodies to Buffalo.

AROUND AND ABOUT

Hot rumor is that Green Day will play Toronto's Maple Leaf Gardens in October. . . . In addition to the Goo Goo Dolls, the following performers will be inducted into the Buffalo Music Hall of Fame on Oct. 11, at Blind Mellons, 207 Youngs Road, Cheektowaga: Bobby Militello, Tony Scozarro, Rodney Appleby and the band Only Humen. The Goos' album, "A Boy Named Goo," has jumped to No. 74 on Billboard, and has sold more than 200,000 copies. It's the most succesful record in the band's career. . . . Plaster Sandals brings original music Saturday at 10:30 p.m. to Broadway Joe's, 3051 Main St. . . . The three surviving Beatles, Paul, George and Ringo, reportedly have been offered $100 million to perform six concerts in the United States and Europe. . . . Billboard No. 1, Sept. 22, 1989: "Girl I'm Going to Miss You" by Milli Vanilli.

Lynn and Paul Petronsky, who ran Siberia Records in Buffalo, recently moved to Nevada. Their new address is: 903 Walnut Drive, Suite 1, Boulder City, Nev. 89005. . . . Scene's worst nightmare: General Mills picks Courtney Love as the new Betty Crocker. . . . LeeRon Zydeco parties on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. in Mohawk Place. . . . Girlpope performs original music Monday at 8 p.m. in the Showplace, 1063 Grant St.

Scene quiz: Who said, "I think you'd better drop it, I said drop it"? Was it Anthony "Tony the Animal" Fiato, Mr. Burns or Snoop Doggy Dogg? Answer: Mr. Burns, from "The Simpsons," talking to baby Maggie, asking for her green lollipop. . . . The Great Train Robbery performs tonight at 11 in Nietzsche's. . . . Billboard No. 1, Sept. 22, 1978: "Boogie Oogie Oogie" by A Taste of Honey.

Four Inches Away From Happiness rocks out tonight at 10:30 in Steve and Jean's Bar, 1514 Pine Ave., Niagara Falls. . . . The Industry of Life Divine, featuring Mark Freeland, performs industrial music tonight at midnight in Blind Mellons. . . . The Villa Maria Institute of Music, 240 Pine Ridge Road, is offering music instruction classes for all ages. Call 896-0718 for information. . . . Check out England's Clive Gregson formerly of the Richard Thompson Band, with Gretchen Schulz and Tom Fenton on Thursday at 9 p.m. in Nietzsche's. . . . Billboard No. 1, Sept. 22, 1969: "Sugar Sugar" by the Archies . . . This week's words to live by, courtesy the Doors: "People are strange when you're a stranger/Faces look ugly when you're alone."