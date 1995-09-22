NFL INJURY REPORT

SUNDAY

Denver at San Diego -- Broncos: Tom Nalen (knee) is out; RB Rod Bernstine (hamstring) is doubtful; WR Mike Pritchard (knee-thigh), TE Shannon Sharpe (ankle); WR Ed McCaffrey (concussion), WR Anthony Miller (concussion-ribs), DT Michael Dean Perry (knee) are questionable; T Gary Zimmerman (ankle), LB Dave Wyman (knee) are probable. Chargers: CB Darrien Gordon (shoulder), TE Deems May (foot), WR Jimmy Oliver (shoulder), G Troy Sienkiewicz (knee) are out; DT Reueben Davis (knee) is questionable.

Houston at Cincinnati -- Bengals: TE Troy Sadowski (shoulder), CB Corey Sawyer (shoulder) are out; WR Jeff Query (hamstring), LB Brett Wallerstadt (neck) are doubtful; G Scott Brumfield (groin), DT Keith Rucker (neck) are questionable; RB Jason Burns (hamstring), WR Jeff Hill (ankle) are probable. Oilers: TE James Thornton (ankle), S Marcus Robertson (knee), LB Al Smith (foot) are out; LB Michael Barrow (knee), QB Chris Chandler (shoulder), CB Steve Jackson (hamstring), WR Malcolm Seabron (concussion) are questionable.

Kansas City at Cleveland -- Chiefs: CB Jay Taylor (calf) is out; LB George Jamison (groin), DE Darren Mickell (ankle) are questionable; WR Lake Dawson (knee), CB James Hasty (back), DE Neil Smith (elbow), S William White (arm) are probable. Browns: RB Tommy Vardell (knee), S Dana Hall (ankle), LB Craig Powell (leg), TE Walter Reeves (back), are questionable.

Arizona at Dallas -- Cardinals: DT Eric Swann (knee) is out; LB Eric Hill (calf) is doubtful; TE Wendell Gaines (ankle), RB Mark Higgs (back) are questionable; LB Simon Shanks (virus) is probable. Cowboys: CB Kevin Smith (achilles) is out; T Erik Williams (foot) is questionable; WR Ed Hervey (leg), DE Charles Haley (hamstring), S Charlie Williams (ankle), C Ray Donaldson (quadriceps), LB Dixon Edwards (pectoral), DE Tony Tolbert (hand), WR Kevin Williams (quadriceps) are probable.

Chicago at St. Louis -- Bears: LB Sean Harris (hamstring), RB Raymont Harris (collarbone) are out; S John Mangum (leg) is doubtful; S Mark Carrier (knee), DE Al Fontenot (shoulder), RB Robert Green (ankle), G Todd Perry (leg), RB Lewis Tillman (ankle), TE Ryan Wetnight (quadriceps) are questionable; LB Ron Cox (neck); TE Keith Jennings (toe) are probable. Rams: DE Sean Gilbert (knee) is out; T Zach Wiegert (ankle) is questionable; RB Johnny Bailey (foot), WR Alexander Wright (back) are probable.

Washington at Tampa Bay -- Redskins: T Jim Lachey (shoulder), DE Rich Owens (elbow), C Corey Raymer (ankle) are out; QB Heath Shuler (shoulder) is doubtful; T Tre Johnson (ankle) is questionable; S James Washington (thigh) is probable. Buccaneers: S John Lynch (ankle), DT Mark Wheeler (groin) are questionable; T Scott Dill (hand), WR Alvin Harper (ankle), CB Martin Mayhew (knee), CB Tony Strargell (hip) are probable.

New Orleans at N.Y. Giants -- Saints: LB John Johnson (hamstring), LB Winfred Tubbs (calf) are out; NT Robert Goff (foot), RB Ray Zellars (foot) are doubtful; LB Rufus Porter (groin), LB Ernest Dixon (knee) are probable. Giants: WR Thomas Lewis (foot) is out; CB Jason Sehorn (foot) is questionable.

Green Bay at Jacksonville -- Packers: LB Bernardo Harris (arm), LB James Willis (leg) are out; DT Gilbert Brown (elbow), K Chris Jacke (hamstring), WR Charles Jordan (shoulder) are questionable. Jaguars: TE Derek Brown (rib) is out; S Mike Dumas (ankle), LB Brian Schwartz (ankle) are doubtful; QB Steve Beuerlein (knee) is questionable; T Tony Boselli (knee), LB Reggie Clark (ankle) are probable.

Minnesota at Pittsburgh -- Vikings: T Rick Cunningham (knee) is out; S Harlon Barnett (ankle), T Chris Hinton (ankle) are questionable; CB Dewayne Washington (shoulder) is probable. Steelers: CB Rod Woodson (knee), Neil O'Donnell (right pinky-throwing hand) are out; WR Johnnie Barnes (knee), T John Jackson (knee) are doubtful; G Brenden Stai (back) is questionable; RB John L. Williams (knee), LB Chad Brown (head), WR Andre Hastings (quadriceps), WR Charles Johnson (hip), K Norm Johnson (abdomen), RB Fred McAfee (hand), are probable.

Oakland at Philadelphia -- Raiders: DE Nolan Harrison (back), K Jeff Jaeger (knee), T Gerald Perry (arm) are out; DT Jerry Ball (shoulder), LB Pat swilling (ankle) are probable. Eagles: DT Rhett Hall (lungs), T Lester Holmes (knee), DE Greg Jefferson (knee) are out; LB Derrick Oden (knee) is doubtful; S Greg Jackson (shoulder), C Raleigh McKenzie (knee), S Barry Wilburn (ankle), S Michael Zordich (groin) are probable.

N.Y. Jets at Atlanta -- Jets: TE Johnny Mitchell (back), LB Marvin Jones (ankle), S Gary Jones (knee) are out; DT Lou Benfatti (knee), DT Tony Casillas (back), T Siupeli Malamala (knee) are questionable; CB Carl Greenwood (hip) is probable. Falcons: CB Elbert Shelley (knee-ankle) is out; G Mike Zandofsky (knee), CB D.J. Johnson (hamstring) are doubtful; DT Jumpy Geathers (knee), S Rich Miano (ankle) are probable.

MONDAY

Detroit at San Francisco -- Lions: RB Eric Lynch (foot) is out; G Doug Widell (ankle) is doubtful; T Zefross Moss (knee) is questionable. 49ers: CB Toi Cook (shoulder) is out; G Derrick Deese (ankle) is doubtful; RB Adam Walker (hamstring) is questionable; T Harris Barton (calf), DE Dennis Brown (knee), WR J.J. Stokes (hand), WR John Taylor (knee) are probable.