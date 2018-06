The deadline is Oct. 2 for small, non-farm agriculture-dependent businesses to file for low-interest disaster loans stemming from damage caused by heavy rains between May 23 and July 7, 1994, the U.S. Small Business Administration said.

Firms in Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Erie, Genesee, Niagara, Orleans and Wyoming counties are eligible to apply for the loans.