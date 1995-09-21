THE ALMANAC
Thursday, Septemer 21
Same Date Last Year
Maximum temperature .... 80
Minimum temperature .... 53
Character of day .... sunny
Daylight Hours
Sunrise today .... 7:01
Sunset today .... 7:15
Sunrise tomorrow .... 7:02
Length of day .... 12 hrs./16 mins.
Moonrise today .... 3:48 a.m.
Moonset today .... 5:28 p.m.
Data at 8 p.m. yesterday
Temperature .... 58
Humidity .... 93 %
Wind velocity .... NNE-3
High this date/1952....91
Low this date/1964 ....38
Some climatic data not available at press time.]
Wednesday, September 20
Temperatures
High .... 61
Low .... 55
Lake temperature .... 67
Buffalo Temperatures
1 am 55 9 am 57 5 pm 60
2 am 57 10 am 58 6 pm 59
3 am 57 11 am 60 7 pm 58
4 am 57 noon 60 8 pm 58
5 am 56 1 pm 60 9 pm 58
6 am 57 2 pm 61 10 pm 57
7 am 57 3 pm 60 11 pm 57
8 am 56 4 pm 60 Midnt 56
Precipitation
Yesterday .... 0.24 in.
