TALK TO THE HOST

It could be the subject of Sally Jessy Raphael's next show: the case of the misused photograph and the talk show host who got sued over it.

Renee Ann Doran of Waterford Township filed a $30 million lawsuit Monday against Raphael for using her photograph to portray a woman prisoner who was the subject of the show.

The show was about how the prisoner met a man through the personals and then received a proposal from him after she sent him a photograph. Ms. Doran says the photograph, which the man brought with him to the show, was really her.

Besides Raphael, Ms. Doran is suing Multimedia Entertainment Inc., the prisoner and the man. Ms. Doran once knew the prisoner but didn't know how she got the photo, said Ms. Doran's lawyer, Michael Odette.