RESTAURANT OWNER DIES AFTER SHOOTING

A Chinese restaurant owner who was gunned down just steps away from his home and business died Tuesday.

Dezhong He, 34, was pronounced dead early Tuesday afternoon at Erie County Medical Center. He reportedly had been on life support since he was taken to the medical center after Monday night's shooting.

The victim, who operated the Kim Long Chinese Take Out Restaurant in the Jefferson-Utica Plaza, was walking on Dupont Street when he was hit in the head by gunfire shortly before 10 Monday. He and his wife, Annie, lived nearby on East Utica Street.

Little is known of the circumstances of the shooting. "We're looking into the possibility of a robbery, but he had money in his pocket so we don't know," said Capt. Charles T. Fieramusca Jr., Homicide Bureau chief. "At this point, we have not identified any eyewitnesses."

The victim was discovered lying on the sidewalk in front of 340 E. Utica, near his home.

Neighbors said several of the victim's relatives or friends live in the house and that they observed nothing suspicious.