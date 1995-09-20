FORUM TO BRING TOGETHER PLANS FOR WATERFRONT

Fresh from a study of the frustrating maze of Buffalo waterfront planning over the past 30 years, a downtown civic group has asked cities with successful shoreline redevelopments to share some insights.

Representatives of Toronto; Cleveland; Milwaukee; Chicago; Toledo, Ohio; and Racine, Wis., will speak at a public forum to be held from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Sept. 28 in the Buffalo Yacht Club at the foot of Porter Avenue.

"The theme is: What will it take to make it happen?" said Debra O'Shea, head of the waterfront committee of Women for Downtown, which is sponsoring the event.

"Waterfront Development in Other Great Lake Cities" will include open discussions as well as reviews of projects already completed or under way on urban waterfronts in the lake region.

"Our waterfront was undeveloped for a long, long time," said Brian J. Ratner, vice president for urban development at Forest City Enterprises of Cleveland, a firm currently exploring investment possibilities on the Buffalo waterfront.

"A combination of market forces and the public sector," he added, brought on Cleveland's waterfront renaissance.

Jeff Evenson, director of central waterfront projects for the Waterfront Regeneration Trust in Toronto, said discussions will include conditions that must be faced before waterfronts can be reborn.

"Part of our success has been in linking two things -- the need to remediate soils degraded by industrial (wastes) as a means of attracting investment and as a way to eliminate the potential bad impacts on human health and safety," he said. "We find that you can't do one without the other."

Also scheduled to speak are Jerry Butler, deputy general manager of Navy Pier in Chicago; Michael Wisniewski of Milwaukee's Division of Economic Development; architect Robert Fessler of the Collaborative in Toledo; and Tom Wright, Racine's director of city development.

The organization's waterfront committee has reviewed several waterfront planning efforts from the 1960s, 1970s, 1980s and 1990s, including the recent master plan developed by the Horizons Waterfront Commission before that agency was trimmed from the state budget last year.

The City of Buffalo now is leading waterfront planning through Development Downtown, the county-city organization that developed the downtown baseball stadium. That effort has not included public participation so far, although it will use Horizons work that incorporated suggestions from earlier public hearings and committees.

Crossroads Arena agreements include Nov. 30 deadline on design work for the Inner Harbor area at the foot of Main Street.

Women for Downtown is accepting reservations for the event at 847-8308. Payment of the $15 admission to offset speakers' expenses may be made at the door.