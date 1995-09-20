BENEFITS TO WIDOW SPARK RIFT

Medical benefits awarded to the widow of a City of Tonawanda employee who worked for the city more than 26 years triggered a controversy at Tuesday night's Common Council meeting.

The employee, the late Robert Zeisz, was the father of Council President Carleton R. Zeisz. The elder Zeisz, an electrician in the city's Department of Public Works, died Nov. 6, 1994.

Last January, after being advised by City Attorney Joseph J. Cassata, and reviewing the city's contract with the public works employees union, the Council voted, 5-0, to award his widow, Margaret, continued medical coverage. "We're not going to penalize the man for dying before taking the time to retire," Cassata said.

Cassata defended the decision as a non-political, unanimous decision that was in line with the "spirit and intent" of the labor agreement.

However, opponents pointed to language in the contract that they contended should have excluded Mrs. Zeisz from coverage because her husband had not yet retired and was younger than 65. Zeisz was 61 at the time of his death, and had said he planned to retire this year.

"This took place in an executive session," said Dorothy Watson of Fletcher Street. "I'd like to know under what guise of the open meetings law this took place."

Mrs. Watson and other critics said the Council attempted to conceal the action by voting during an executive session Jan. 10. Cassata characterized the meeting as a "work session," and said the vote did not constitute an appropriation of funds. He said the meeting was closed under laws that protect privileged communications between an attorney and client.

"For the record, at all times during the discussions of this matter, Carl Zeisz was asked to leave the room and did," said Cassata, pointing out that the Council president did not play a role in the decision. Zeisz also did not publicly comment on the matter Tuesday night.

"You have made a decision. I think you've made a mistake. This is a gift. . . . I would call it an abuse of discretion," said Robert Gregg, chairman of the city's Republican Committee and a candidate for a Third Ward Council seat. Gregg, who said he works in the health-care industry, said the Council decision amounted to a $25,000 cash gift to Mrs. Zeisz that will allow her to purchase a "Cadillac" health-insurance plan, unavailable to many other senior citizens on Medicare.

William Watson, Mrs. Watson's husband, said the Council was "opening up a can of worms" with the decision, that would lead to other survivors of employees seeking medical coverage.

First Ward Alderwoman Lynette L. Ryan, who oversees insurance programs for the Council, praised the late Zeisz's long service to the city and explained that retirement and survivors' medical benefits have long been used as incentives to attract employees to city jobs that pay less than the private sector.

"My vote to award his widow medical benefits was done with other unions in mind," she said, noting that the Council is looking for ways to reduce insurance costs.

"But we can't start cutting everybody off at the knees," she added.