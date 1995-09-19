ANOTHER AGENT OF PRUCO BARRED FROM BUSINESS

The widespread corruption that raged through Pruco Securities Corp.'s offices in Western New York during the late 1980s and early 1990s has claimed another casualty.

Lester J. Hoeflich of 31 Balbach Drive in Cheektowaga has become the 10th local Pruco Securities agent since March 1992 to be barred from the securities business by the National Association of Securities Dealers Inc., which regulates the Nasdaq stock market.

In each case, the former agents were accused of improperly taking money from their customers' accounts.

Hoeflich also was fined $23,000 and ordered to make $1,236 in restitution after the NASD ruled that he had requested cash disbursements from two of his customers' life insurance policies without their permission and failed to turn the money over to his clients.

Hoeflich, who worked for Pruco from 1989-92, requested a $658 disbursement from one customer's account and a $577 disbursement from another client, the association said.

Hoeflich, who accepted the penalties without admitting or denying the charges, is now barred from working for any company that belongs to the NASD.

The association agreed not to collect the $23,000 fine from Hoeflich unless he tries to join another firm that belongs to the NASD.