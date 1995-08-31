AN 'INCLUSIVE' NEW TESTAMENT SOUNDS POLITICALLY CORRECT

The New Testament gets a major face-lift next month with a new English translation eliminating references to God the Father, turning the Son of Man into "the human one" and removing accusations that Jews killed Christ.

Wives are no longer "subject" to their husbands but committed to them. "Darkness" is no longer equated with evil because of racist overtones, and the "Lord's Prayer" now begins "Our Father-Mother in heaven."

References to the right hand of God are also deleted, eliminating possible embarrassment to left-handed people. It now becomes God's mighty hand.

The editors of "The New Testament and Psalms: An Inclusive Version" deny they have spent the last five years producing a politically correct Bible.

The book will be published Sept. 11 by Oxford University Press, a major publisher of biblical translations.

"This translation is aimed at churches and Christians who are thoughtful about the way the Bible includes everyone. I think political correctness is a pejorative term which is used by people who want the Bible to produce obedience not thoughtfulness," said Susan Brooks Thistlethwaite of the Chicago Theological Seminary, one of the six editors.

The translation also makes an effort to reduce the number of times God is referred to as Lord because lords as a ruling group are passe, she said.

"The Lord God doesn't cut it these days because we don't have lords. I thought of using the phrase 'The One to Whom You Swear Allegiance,' but frankly that was awkward. We often use the phrase 'Most High,' because it is more accurate," she said.