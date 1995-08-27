Nuptial vows were exchanged by Lorraine Carver and Christopher J. Haun before the Rev. Paul M. Nogaro during a ceremony Saturday at 2:30 p.m. in St. Paul Catholic Church, Kenmore.

Mr. and Mrs. John C. Carver, parents of the bride, are of Kenmore and the bridegroom's parents, Mr. and Mrs. Ronald G. Haun, are of Orchard Park. A reception was given in Kenmore Council Knights of Columbus clubhouse. After a trip to Aruba, the couple will live in Kenmore.

A graduate of Kenmore West High School, the bride is an underwriter assistant for Royal Insurance. The bridegroom, a driver for Browning Ferris Industries, is a graduate of St. Joseph's Collegiate Institute and attended Buffalo State College.

Mrs. Connelly

To be at home in Town of Tonawanda after traveling to Scottsdale and the Grand Canyon, Ariz., are Timothy J. Connelly and his bride, Julie A. Kralisz. The Rev. Hugh Hines of Boston, Mass., a former president of Siena College, performed the wedding ceremony for the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. John Kralisz of West Falls and the son of Mr. and Mrs. Richard J. Connelly of Schenectady at 2 p.m. Saturday in Nativity of Our Lord Catholic Church, Orchard Park. A reception was given in Bristol Manor.

A graduate of Niagara University, the bride is a corporate travel agent for American Express-TRS. The bridegroom, a graduate of Canisius College, is a senior accountant with Empire of America Realty Credit Corp.

Mrs. McBride

Carrie-Ann Baer became the bride of James Michael McBride when they exchanged vows before the Rev. Robert M. Neisen at 3:30 p.m. Saturday in Open Bible Baptist Church, Tonawanda.

Parents of the bride are Ann Baer and John R. Baer, both of Tonawanda. Mr. and Mrs. Robert M. McBride of Hamburg are the bridegroom's parents. A reception was given in Niagara Frontier Fire Company clubhouse, Niagara Falls. The couple will make their home in North Tonawanda. A graduate of Daemen College with a master's degree in educational counseling from Niagara University, the bride is a counselor with Transitional Services Inc. The bridegroom is a graduate of Kenmore West High School and is head chef in Marotto's Restaurant.

Mrs. Batt

To be at home in Akron are Daniel James Batt and his bride, Lisa Marie Bruch, who are traveling to Jamaica. The Rev. Stanley R. Chwalinski performed their marriage ceremony at 2 p.m. Saturday in St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church, Amherst, preceding a reception in Holiday Inn Airport.

Douglas F. and Patricia A. Bruch, parents of the bride, and the bridegroom's parents, Clarence C. and Catherine G. Batt, are of Williamsville. A residential aide with United Cerebral Palsy Association of Western New York, the bride is a graduate of Williamsville South High School and is attending Erie Community College. The bridegroom, a graduate of Williamsville East High School, is an assistant manager with Monro Muffler-Brake.

Mrs. Schulz

Donna A. Zakroczemski and Jack J. Schulz, who are employed by United Parcel Service, were united in marriage at 1 p.m. Saturday in Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Colden, by the Rev. Richard C. Coveny.

A reception was given at Craneridge Pool, Glenwood, for the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Daniel H. Zakroczemski and the son of Mr. and Mrs. Walter Schulz, all of Buffalo. After a trip to Jasper National Park, Alberta, Canada, the newly married couple will be at home in Glenwood.

A customer service representative, the bride is a graduate of Buffalo Academy of the Sacred Heart and Trocaire College. The bridegroom, a vehicle office maintenance assistant, was graduated from Bishop Timon High School.

Mrs. Walters

Heidi Ziegler, daughter of Larry and Judith Ziegler of Clarence Center, and Paul D. Walters were married Saturday at 2 p.m. in Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, Clarence Center. The Rev. Randy Milleville performed the ceremony for the bride and the son of Diane Hurne of Randolph, Vt., and the late Ronald Walters.

A reception was given in Veterans of Foreign Wars clubrooms, Akron, before the couple left for Las Vegas, Nev. They will be at home in Akron.

A registered nurse in Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital, the bride is a graduate of Clarence Central High School and Millard Fillmore Hospital School of Nursing. The bridegroom, a graduate of Akron Central High School, is a machinist with Markar Products Inc.

Mrs. Moss

Taking a trip to Virginia Beach, Va., and Atlantic City, N.J., are Reginald Moss Jr. and his bride, Shereda Renee Kirkland, who were married Saturday at 3 p.m. in Delaware Park Rose Garden. Josephine Bennett and Mart Kirkland, both of Buffalo, are the bride's parents. The bridegroom is the son of Audrey Everhart and Reginald Moss Sr., both of Buffalo. A reception was given in African American Community Center. The couple will live in Buffalo.

A graduate of Kensington High School, the bride attended Medaille College and is employed by MetPath Laboratories in data entry. The bridegroom, a graduate of Burgard Vocational High School, attended Bryant & Stratton Business Institute and is employed by Marine Midland Bank in transportation.

Mrs. Mulderig

Monsignor Robert K. Golombek performed the marriage ceremony for Michele M. Paolucci and Sean M. Mulderig at 2 p.m. Saturday in Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, Town of Tonawanda.

Mr. and Mrs. Joseph A. Paolucci of Buffalo are the bride's parents. The bridegroom is the son of Patrick G. Mulderig Sr. and Barbara A. Mulderig, both of Buffalo. A reception was given in Romanello's South Restaurant before the couple left for Martha's Vineyard, Mass.

Graduates of Daemen College, the bride is an alumna of Mount Mercy Academy and the bridegroom is an alumnus of Bishop Timon High School. They have been physical therapists with South Shore Physical Therapy Associates.