SILENT SCREEN NOBODY DID IT BIGGER THAN THE HOLIDAY THEATERS. WITH THEIR DEMISE, WILL MOVIEGOING EVER BE THE SAME?

It was business almost as usual Sunday night at trhe Holiday Theaters. The popcorn was popping, the cameras were projecting. The only difference was that Sunday was the last night for the twin Holiday 2 theater and its four-screen companion building in the back of the lot at 3801 Union Road. Cheektowaga. Most in line for tickets were oblivious to the theater's imminent demise. People have continued to show up all week, says General Manager Karen Kozlowski. They probably planned to catch a matinee or a twi-lite show, but all they got was a dug-up parking lot -- a preview of the Holiday's real-life final feature, "The Wrecking Ball."

A few faithful regulars were on hand Sunday to lament the passing. Some had been there since Day 1.

Day 1 for the theater was Jan. 23, 1970. It opened with the films "Tell Them Willie Boy Is Here," starring Robert Redford, and Alfred Hitchcock's "Topaz." Twenty-five years and almost seven months later, the screens went dark with "Waterworld" and "Bushwhacked," and four others in the "back theaters" that went up in 1971.

It's another pop culture death. American Multi Cinema's lease was up and the corporation chose not to renew. In its place, Benderson Development Corp. will welcome a Bob's Store and a Circuit City, two nice additions to Galleriaville, Buffalo's prized pocket of consumer Las Vegas.

This is a sizable blow to area moviegoers.

It wasn't the fading orange-red shingles or the boxy exterior. The Holiday was something more than a slightly beat-up member of the AMC chain outsized and outdated by the competition.

It had Buffalo's biggest commercial screens -- only the screens at the North Park art theater and the occasionally used Shea's are in the same league. It's a case of "they don't make 'em like that anymore," in the words of AMC Maple Ridge General Manager Mike Kostyszyn.

The screens were truly colossal. The ultimate big screen. It was the only place where you could see a blockbuster and feel the effects of the action to the fullest sensory-blowing extent possible. Never mind that the extreme curvature of the screen -- the highest of tech in 1970 -- sometimes distorted the image a bit at the edges.

Big, for movies, has always been where it's at. Big is not TV. Big doesn't make a bad movie good, but it can make a good movie great. Especially a movie made with wide, sweeping shots like your all-too-rare 70mm "Lawrence of Arabias."

But it's not just weepy nostalgia for a defunct moviegoing experience that makes the demise of the Holiday worth noticing.

The Holiday was the area's first "multiplex." Called the Holiday Deluxe Indoor Theater, it had two spacious 800-seat theaters under one roof. It wasn't a movie palace in the grand tradition of Michael Shea's Buffalo and North Park theaters by any stretch; it was a clever strategy by the land owner, one-time projectionist Alvin B. Wright.

Wright and his partners took a gamble with a patch of land in then-lifeless Cheektowaga. In 1950 they opened the Aero Drive-In, the area's first modern drive-in, on the property. Twenty years later, they built the indoor complex. Originally planned to contain three theaters, the complex was named after the Holiday Showcase Restaurant operated on the same lot.

The theater was a success. City folk came in droves to see movies in the newest, most advanced surroundings.

There's an ironic bit of pop history here. The success spawned by the multiplex became, ultimately, the cause of its own death. Almost immediately after their construction, things began to change in the movie screening industry. "General Cinema began expanding in the North," says Jim Maisano, who worked at the Holiday in the beginning and who is now general manager at AMC's Como 8 in Appletree Mall. "Within two years, you could see the trends changing."

"Multi" soon meant a lot more than two screens.

Until the mid-'70s, movies Illegal point size/set width were distributed as exclusives. That is, when a theater screened a film, it would be the only movie house in the area to do so. With more screens, though, the area for film distribution in Buffalo quickly divided into "north or south," with the same films playing in both the Maple Road and Union Road areas.

Aspects of the film distribution industry now dictate how theaters are built, says Bill Coppard, owner of the Little Theater, an art cinema in Rochester. "The industry has changed a lot," he says.

Coppard, whose plan to open a theater in Buffalo's Theater District is "sort of on hold" because of financing concerns, says corporate mergers and acquisitions in Hollywood (such as Disney's purchase of Miramax) are squeezing independent theaters.

"It was more of a folksy type of thing," he says. The larger the company gets, he says, the less personal it gets and the more rigid its payment policies become. The more screens a theater has, the easier it is to "take a film that's relatively marginal and sit with it," and still make money with a blockbuster on another screen.

Thomas Valentine, nephew of Alvin B. Wright and current owner of the Holiday property, agrees. "Every film company used to have a distribution office in Buffalo," he says. That's no longer the case.

Industry changes "took the personal fun out of the thing. Sometimes you even knew some of the film producers. The majority of owners today are accountants with theater screens. Mr. Wright was a showman, as was Mr. Shea."

The problem, he says, is that -- especially in the Holiday's neighborhood -- there are too many screens and too few movies. Because of that, he says, "I can certainly respect AMC's decision (to abandon the Holiday)."

When the next big-budget action flick comes to town, you won't have the option of taking it in in quite the same proportions. But it looks like we're in reasonably good hands. All of the area's screens are at a decent, nothing-to-complain-about size.

Some cities, though, such as Boston, are cursed with the worst in the evolution of the movie theater. Many theaters in that area, especially the Sony Loews chain, offer customers poster-size screens in "rooms" with 10 or so rows of seats slanted upward (rather than sloping down) towards a screen not much bigger than one of those nice, expensive TVs.

AMC plans to fill the void left by the Holiday's demise by building a new complex -- some speculate that it'll be near Eastern Hills, but several spots are said to be under consideration. Judging by what it's doing nationally, the new complex will have anywhere from 12 to 24 screens. But apparently that doesn't mean small, cramped screening rooms.

"The trend is going back," says Maisano. "AMC does not build small-screened houses anymore."

The Kansas City-based company's pride and joy is the brand-new Grand 24 in Dallas. The theaters -- four of which seat between 400 and 500 -- are constructed vertically, not horizontally. That is, they feature "stadium seating." It's a climb to your seats, and it's hard to hide from the screens, which are wall-to-wall in the theaters. Add to that Sony Dynamic digital sound and cup-holders and it begins to sound like the ideal moviegoing experience.

So Buffalo could be in for a technological treat. New theaters, likely more advanced and possibly more satisfying, will take the Holiday's place.

After all, that was the draw for the Holiday 25 years ago. It was the Holiday that led to the unseating of the majestic palaces scattered throughout the city -- the Allendale, the Elmwood, the Kensington, to name a few.

Only Shea's and the North Park are left. The North Park, with its domed ceiling and old-fashioned ambience, screens foreign and independent films and is the true jewel of the area theaters. Shea's still offers occasional movie series (last year's Colossal Film series will continue this season). The Amherst, the art cinema in University Plaza, may soon be screening "The Wrecking Ball" as well, if Benderson follows through with plans to rebuild the plaza.

It looks as though with the last vestiges of the movie palace, and the promising multiplex cinema horizon, the end of the monster screen and the death of the Holiday is not a sign of the end of the movie experience as we know it. "If everything else is complementary (sound, etc.), I don't think it makes much difference if the screen is twice as big as other screens," says Bernie Clement, owner of the North Park and other area screens.

So yes, our "Waterworld" just got smaller. It's a sad goodbye to a lovable dinosaur. But it looks like film lovers in Western New York can still sit back and relax -- at theaters everywhere.