NIAGARA FALLS POLICE CALLS

WEDNESDAY

P.M.

2:10 -- Porter Road and Robbins Drive, arrest. Andrew S. Tomasick, 29, of 100th Street, charged on a warrant with aggravated harassment.

3 -- Jordan Gardens, arrest. John J. Denny, 26, of Whitney Avenue, charged with failure to pay a fine.

3:10 -- College Avenue and Bell Street, arrest. Michael J. Belliotti, 18, of Tracey Lane, Grand Island, charged with unlawful possession of marijuana, alteration of a driver's license, illegal tinted windows and operation of an unregistered vehicle.

5:15 -- 1304 27th St., larceny. Esther R. Velasquez said someone stole six pairs of sneakers from her front hall.

6:55 -- 1901 Cudaback Ave., petit larceny. Fredrick M. McCubbin said two girls stole $20 from his girlfriend's purse.

7:55 -- Main Street and Ontario Avenue, robbery. George Darby of South Avenue said a man attacked him and took $25 and a bottle of liquor from him.

9 -- 13th Street and Ashland Avenue, harassment. Michael P. Tabone of 11th Street said two men attacked him, causing a bump on his head and scratches on his arms.

9:30 -- 900 block of Niagara Street, arrest. Amer Jordan, 23, of Memorial Parkway, charged on a warrant for failure to appear in court.

THURSDAY

A.M.

1:37 -- 14th and Falls streets, arrest. Richard G. Messing, 43, of 72nd Street, charged with disorderly conduct.

2:03 -- Fairfield Avenue and 10th Street, arrest. Kathie A. Wells, 32, of Ontario Avenue, charged with loitering.

2:24 -- 1800 Pine Avenue, arrest. Cheryl Lee McNamara, 47, of Pine Avenue, charged with loitering after she allegedly stopped an unmarked police car and propositioned officers.

3:15 -- 1157 Cleveland Ave., arrest. Eugene Pittman, 27, charged with failure to pay a fine.

3:20 -- 1711 22nd St., arrest. Timothy F. Hubbard, 36, of LaSalle Avenue, charged with failure to pay a fine.

4:01 -- 19th Street and Ontario Avenue, arrests. Ricky O. Caldwell, 30, of Niagara Street, charged with petit larceny in the theft of $40 from a car owned by John G. Shepherd of Downsview, Ont. Shepherd, 23, then was arrested on charges of driving while intoxicated and driving without a seat belt.

4:14 -- 56th Street and Girard Avenue, arrest. Edward J. Undercoffer, 33, of Seventh Street, charged with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and failure to keep right.

6:05 -- 1922 Walnut Ave., arrest. David J. Winters, 30, charged with disorderly conduct.

8:20 -- 520 Hyde Park Blvd., Public Safety Building, arrest. Mark S. Zimmerman, 37, of Buffalo Avenue, charged on a warrant for failure to appear in court.

9:30 -- 8419 Pershing Ave., arrest. Cory L. Waggoner, 18, of Pershing Avenue, charged with criminal trespassing and criminal mischief.

9:30 -- 520 Hyde Park Blvd., arrest. Sam Graham Jr., 51, of Hyde Park Boulevard, charged with failure to appear in court.

10 -- 520 Hyde Park Blvd., arrest. Darnell Bryant, 23, of South Avenue, charged with failure to appear in court.

10 -- 1911 Ferry Ave., A Plus Mini Market, larceny and criminal mischief. An employee said someone stole a large plastic bag containing $50 worth of redeemable cans and damaged the outside of the store and gas station.

10:45 -- 2253 Michigan Ave., attempted burglary. George J. Mariano Jr. said someone cut a window screen to try to break into his home.

11 -- 1406 Falls St., harassment. Michelle A. Dorman said a woman hit her in the face several times and threatened to harm her.

11:16 -- 459 Second St., criminal mischief. Ruby L. Hill said someone damaged her car while it was parked in front of her home.

11:40 -- 37B Southgate, Unity Park, arrest. Vincent L. Bullard, 30, charged on warrants for failure to pay fines and failure to appear in court.

P.M.

12:05 -- 84th Street and Buffalo Avenue, assault. Phillip W. Wynn of Sixth Street said two men attacked him, one of them using a steel flashlight, which caused head cuts and bruises.

3:20 -- 520 Hyde Park Blvd., arrest. Kurt K. Helmich, 24, of South Avenue, charged with harassment.

3:20 -- 822 16th St., arrest. Jerome W. Baldwin, 39, of 16th Street, charged on a warrant for failure to pay a fine.

3:50 -- 696 Orchard Parkway, burglary. David L. Robbins said someone entered his detached garage through an unlocked door and stole two 18-speed bicycles with a CD/cassette/radio.

4:35 -- 459 Second St., criminal mischief. Harry Klawitter said someone punctured his car's air conditioning condenser with a screw driver and scratched the hood and driver's side door.