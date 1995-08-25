NIAGARA FALLS POLICE CALLS
WEDNESDAY
P.M.
2:10 -- Porter Road and Robbins Drive, arrest. Andrew S. Tomasick, 29, of 100th Street, charged on a warrant with aggravated harassment.
3 -- Jordan Gardens, arrest. John J. Denny, 26, of Whitney Avenue, charged with failure to pay a fine.
3:10 -- College Avenue and Bell Street, arrest. Michael J. Belliotti, 18, of Tracey Lane, Grand Island, charged with unlawful possession of marijuana, alteration of a driver's license, illegal tinted windows and operation of an unregistered vehicle.
5:15 -- 1304 27th St., larceny. Esther R. Velasquez said someone stole six pairs of sneakers from her front hall.
6:55 -- 1901 Cudaback Ave., petit larceny. Fredrick M. McCubbin said two girls stole $20 from his girlfriend's purse.
7:55 -- Main Street and Ontario Avenue, robbery. George Darby of South Avenue said a man attacked him and took $25 and a bottle of liquor from him.
9 -- 13th Street and Ashland Avenue, harassment. Michael P. Tabone of 11th Street said two men attacked him, causing a bump on his head and scratches on his arms.
9:30 -- 900 block of Niagara Street, arrest. Amer Jordan, 23, of Memorial Parkway, charged on a warrant for failure to appear in court.
THURSDAY
A.M.
1:37 -- 14th and Falls streets, arrest. Richard G. Messing, 43, of 72nd Street, charged with disorderly conduct.
2:03 -- Fairfield Avenue and 10th Street, arrest. Kathie A. Wells, 32, of Ontario Avenue, charged with loitering.
2:24 -- 1800 Pine Avenue, arrest. Cheryl Lee McNamara, 47, of Pine Avenue, charged with loitering after she allegedly stopped an unmarked police car and propositioned officers.
3:15 -- 1157 Cleveland Ave., arrest. Eugene Pittman, 27, charged with failure to pay a fine.
3:20 -- 1711 22nd St., arrest. Timothy F. Hubbard, 36, of LaSalle Avenue, charged with failure to pay a fine.
4:01 -- 19th Street and Ontario Avenue, arrests. Ricky O. Caldwell, 30, of Niagara Street, charged with petit larceny in the theft of $40 from a car owned by John G. Shepherd of Downsview, Ont. Shepherd, 23, then was arrested on charges of driving while intoxicated and driving without a seat belt.
4:14 -- 56th Street and Girard Avenue, arrest. Edward J. Undercoffer, 33, of Seventh Street, charged with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and failure to keep right.
6:05 -- 1922 Walnut Ave., arrest. David J. Winters, 30, charged with disorderly conduct.
8:20 -- 520 Hyde Park Blvd., Public Safety Building, arrest. Mark S. Zimmerman, 37, of Buffalo Avenue, charged on a warrant for failure to appear in court.
9:30 -- 8419 Pershing Ave., arrest. Cory L. Waggoner, 18, of Pershing Avenue, charged with criminal trespassing and criminal mischief.
9:30 -- 520 Hyde Park Blvd., arrest. Sam Graham Jr., 51, of Hyde Park Boulevard, charged with failure to appear in court.
10 -- 520 Hyde Park Blvd., arrest. Darnell Bryant, 23, of South Avenue, charged with failure to appear in court.
10 -- 1911 Ferry Ave., A Plus Mini Market, larceny and criminal mischief. An employee said someone stole a large plastic bag containing $50 worth of redeemable cans and damaged the outside of the store and gas station.
10:45 -- 2253 Michigan Ave., attempted burglary. George J. Mariano Jr. said someone cut a window screen to try to break into his home.
11 -- 1406 Falls St., harassment. Michelle A. Dorman said a woman hit her in the face several times and threatened to harm her.
11:16 -- 459 Second St., criminal mischief. Ruby L. Hill said someone damaged her car while it was parked in front of her home.
11:40 -- 37B Southgate, Unity Park, arrest. Vincent L. Bullard, 30, charged on warrants for failure to pay fines and failure to appear in court.
P.M.
12:05 -- 84th Street and Buffalo Avenue, assault. Phillip W. Wynn of Sixth Street said two men attacked him, one of them using a steel flashlight, which caused head cuts and bruises.
3:20 -- 520 Hyde Park Blvd., arrest. Kurt K. Helmich, 24, of South Avenue, charged with harassment.
3:20 -- 822 16th St., arrest. Jerome W. Baldwin, 39, of 16th Street, charged on a warrant for failure to pay a fine.
3:50 -- 696 Orchard Parkway, burglary. David L. Robbins said someone entered his detached garage through an unlocked door and stole two 18-speed bicycles with a CD/cassette/radio.
4:35 -- 459 Second St., criminal mischief. Harry Klawitter said someone punctured his car's air conditioning condenser with a screw driver and scratched the hood and driver's side door.
