ROBBER GETS ABOUT $600 IN DOWNTOWN BANK HOLDUP

A bank teller turned over about $600 Wednesday afternoon to a man who robbed the Citibank branch at 409 Main St., Central District police reported.

The robbery occurred shortly after 2:30 p.m., when the robber told a teller, "Give me all your money," according to police reports. No weapon was displayed.

The robber was a black man about 35 years old. He was described as approximately 6 feet tall and 150 pounds, with a scruffy beard. He was wearing a white T-shirt and tan pants, police were told.