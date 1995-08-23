MACCLENNAN WILL RECEIVE GREAT LAKES UNITED AWARD

Retired Buffalo News environmental reporter Paul MacClennan will receive a lifetime achievement award next Wednesday as Great Lakes United, a coalition of organizations throughout the Great Lakes region, gives a dinner tribute to the veteran journalist, who continues to write a biweekly newspaper column.

The dinner, to be held in Crawdaddy's Restaurant, also will feature the U.S. premiere of the World Wildlife Fund video "Hormone Copycats" and will be part of activities leading to an environmental town hall meeting.

Events are scheduled to start at 2 p.m. next Wednesday with an Erie Basin Marina dockside welcome rally for the Greenpeace vessel M/V Moby Dick, touring the Great Lakes to protest continued pollution.

On Aug. 31, the ship will offer public tours from noon to 5 p.m. and Great Lakes United will hold an open house at its offices in Cassety Hall on the Buffalo State College campus.

At 6:30 p.m., the group will play host to a town meeting of "citizens working for healthy lakes and healthy people" in a tent adjoining Crawdaddy's, 2 Templeton Terrace near the marina.

The meeting will allow area residents to voice concerns to be raised at the biennial meeting next month of the International Joint Commission, which advises the governments of the U.S. and Canada on Great Lakes matters.

Great Lakes United President John Jackson will moderate the discussions, which will include presentations by Beverley Thorpe of the World Wildlife Fund, Morag Simpson of Greenpeace Canada, University at Buffalo Law School Dean Barry Boyer and Paul Muldoon of the Canadian Environmental Law Association.