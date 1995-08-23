IDS FOR KIDS OFFERED FREE

The West Seneca Kiwanis Club and merchants at the Michael Park Plaza are offering parents free identification photos of their children next month.

KidCare IDs, to help find children in an emergency, will be compiled on Saturday, Sept. 9 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the plaza at Orchard Park Road and Michael Road, West Seneca.

Volunteers from the Kiwanis and Futurekids Computer Learning Center will help weigh and measure children and guide families through the photo process. Refreshments will be served to kids by TCBY.