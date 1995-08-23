COSTS OF REUNIFICATION TAKING TOLL IN GERMANY

The gray, 12-story stone building in eastern Berlin is now partly deserted, if we don't count the ghost rumored to be residing there.

In its hey day, the feared Stasi, the secret police of the East German government, was headquartered there.

But now its musty hallways, dusty desktops and bulging files are only a bitter reminder of the power and terror that were once its trademark.

As Germany observes its fifth year as a reunified country, the costs of reunification, both material and emotional, are being counted.

In money terms, the cost has been huge. The German government has spent nearly one trillion marks, about $670 billion dollars, to bring the eastern states up to the standards of the former West Germany.

That amounts to $41,687 dollars for each man, woman and child in eastern Germany, with a population of 16 million.

But as large as that cost has been, many in Germany say it pales in comparison to the emotionally wrenching experience of dealing with the ghosts residing in the Stasi building with its large, cemented inner courtyard.

Almost 4 million eastern Germans have dossiers in the Stasi building. That is 25 percent of the population of the former East Germany. That would translate to the FBI keeping files on 65 million Americans.

In order to carry out that huge job, the Stasi employed 80,000 full-time snoops and also hired 170,000 informers.

Put in the context of the United States, that would mean that there would be 4 million FBI agents and informers roaming the land.

So massive and pervasive was the East German spy network that most of the information on the Stasi files is purely personal with little political significance and no threat to the security of the former East German government.

Reinhardt Boos, the number two man at the German FBI, called the Office for the Protection of the Constitution, said the West German government was not prepared for what it found at the Stasi building when his agents arrived there after the 1990 collapse of the East German government.

"We knew that the Stasi kept careful files on many East German citizens," Boos told me when I interviewed him. "But the level of detail, the amount of trivia and purely personal information was mind-boggling."

The social and emotional impact of the files and of the numbers and identities of the informers has shocked most Germans.

There are myriad stories of husbands being the informants of wives, and vice versa. Famous artists, athletes and intellectuals were found to be on the Stasi payrolls.

Some of the leaders of the dissident movement that eventually brought down the East German government were actually Stasi informants which in the espionage lingo, "went into business for themselves." That is the spy industry description of a spy who becomes so opportunistic that he betrays his paymaster.

The number of marriages that have collapsed, careers that have been truncated and even lives that have been ended is staggering.

And while the husband-wife, spy vs. spy phenomenon may seem as a concept that could lend itself to stand up comedians, there is very little desire to laugh about it in eastern Germany.

After a long, congenial dinner with two couples in Rostock, in northeastern Germany, the more formal conversation gave way to the sort of bantering and joking that usually accompanies good food and good beer.

Gabriela Pertus, a middle-age divorcee, was going to marry car salesman Paul Geyer, a dealer for Lada, the Russian-made car. And they began to recount the preparations they were making, and the changes to their lives as a result of their upcoming marriage.

Thinking I would throw in a joke to spice the dessert, I asked, "Have you folks checked the Stasi files on each other?"

That was the end of the congeniality.

Both Gabriela and Paul turned ashen, then red, then a shade of green. They pretended not to hear my question. Then their conversation became formal, gray and bureaucratic, and they began to recite the formalities required by the former East German government before a marriage that now were not necessary.

These days the Stasi still costs Germany a good deal of money. There are 3,000 clerks keeping the files, largely to accommodate millions of eastern Germans who want to read what the spooks wrote about them.

The director of the Stasi archives is Joachim Gauck, a Rostock Lutheran minister who was an early leader of the anti-government movement in the former East Germany.

And yes, Gauck admits that the Stasi once even tried to recruit him, but he declined.