RUSSIAN EXPERTS TO START BUILDING IRAN N-COMPLEX

Russian experts will begin building a nuclear complex in Iran within three months, a top Russian official was quoted as saying Sunday.

Iran's Islamic Republic News Agency also quoted Yevgeny Reshenikov, Moscow's deputy atomic energy minister, as saying that preliminary technical studies from the complex in Bushehr "will soon be completed."

The United States has been pressuring Moscow to cancel the estimated $1 billion deal, but Reshenikov said that was "out of the question," according to the news agency, monitored in Cyprus.

About 200 Russian nuclear scientists have been in Bushehr since Moscow signed a contract in January to finish the plant and provide two light water reactors. About 3,000 more Russians are expected to work on the project.

The United States has denounced the deal, saying that anything enhancing Iranian nuclear expertise could also eventually help it to make atomic weapons.