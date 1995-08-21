NORTH TONAWANDA MAY ELIMINATE SOME CITY JOBS

The North Tonawanda Common Council may decide tonight to eliminate some city jobs.

The question before the Council is whether to take advantage of a new state retirement incentive plan that requires municipalities to show a 50 percent savings in base wages over a two-year period.

Some city officials, including Mayor James A. McGinnis and Alderman Thomas M. Jaccarino, want to take it a step further.

In addition to granting early retirement to some city employees who have expressed an interest, McGinnis and Jaccarino would abolish their jobs.

After presenting a list of 22 city employees who say they would like to retire early, City Accountant David R. Jakubaszek told the Council at a workshop last week that city participation in the plan makes sense only if the majority of the jobs go unfilled.

Otherwise, it's too costly for the city to participate, Jakubaszek said.

"We can't afford to fill jobs anymore," Mayor McGinnis said. "I want to cut some jobs."

If it is necessary to fill jobs that become vacant by retirements, the mayor suggested hiring "temporary" employees as replacements.

However, that could run into opposition from unions representing city employees inasmuch as temporaries normally do not receive job benefits, which are costly.

Jaccarino agreed that personnel costs -- wages and benefits -- are growing faster than the city can afford them.

The only answer, he said, is reducing the city work force by eliminating some jobs.

In order to realize a significant savings, Jakubaszek said, the jobs of about eight or 10 retirees would have to be abolished.

At the direction of the Council, Jakubaszek sent questionnaires to the heads of eight city departments, covering the 22 employees, asking whether the departments can function without the services of the 22 workers, and how much of a savings the retirements would represent.

The results of the survey are expected at a Council workshop scheduled for this evening.

If the Council decides to participate in the state incentive plan, it will likely convene a special meeting to enact a local law to meet a Sept. 1 state deadline.

A public hearing on a new local law also would be required before that date, Jakubaszek said.